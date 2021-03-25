A year ago, Montrose City Council passed an incentive grant agreement (worth $199,500) with Geyser Systems, whose flagship product is the Geyser System, a hot portable shower that uses less than one gallon of water, serving the outdoor industry.
(The Geyser System allows those in the outdoors a quick shower before or after an activity, and takes just minutes to heat while improving packing space as the product is 15 pounds when full and measures 6 by 9 by 16 inches.)
At the time, Geyser CEO and founder Jonathan Ballesteros said the company plans to go international over the next five years, all while being taken on by REI CO-OP as an exclusive vendor, starting in 35 stores.
Today, Geyser Systems has followed through on that goal, exporting the product internationally, securing an exclusive distributor in Australia. REI, too, wants to expand the company to 160 stores.
“Moving forward, we just foresee us expanding to other countries and working with other distributors across the country,” Ballesteros told the Montrose Daily Press in a recent interview.
It’s already a notable leap for the company, originally based out of Austin, Texas, and relocated to Montrose. Geyser Systems, too, was recognized for its efforts, honored with a 2020 Small Business Excellence award by Colorado Lending Source. The company was one of six to receive the distinction.
“We get a lot of interest from a lot of other distributors — Japan, South Africa,” Ballesteros said. “We’re looking at a lot of different countries right now and trying to find out, ‘OK, which ones do we want to work with.’”
A launch in Germany is coming soon, he added, once a CE mark is acquired, and from there, other countries in Europe. There’s also been a huge boon of interest from other segments of the industry as people move out of larger cities with high rent. It’s helped sway interest from campervan companies into Geyser Systems, adding yet another segment that the company is expanding into.
“First and foremost, it’s the people of Montrose that make us have a lot of our success today,” Ballesteros said. “... But one of the things that really surprised me about coming to Montrose is the wealth of talent, especially manufacturing talent and know-how.”
The growing community is one of the reasons why Ballesteros says the company can continue to make leaps and bounds as a small business in an industry that’s taken off during the pandemic, as people flocked (and continue to do so) to outdoor locations.
“It’s healthy and surprising for us,” Ballesteros said of the industry’s recent trends. “A lot of other people are getting to the overlanding or campervan scene as well, and our product is definitely making a difference for those people who are trying to reduce their water consumption by 10 times.”
It helps being in a location like Montrose, he added, which was no coincidence. Before relocating, Ballesteros outlined a list of Colorado cities in a generating system that used a color code system (green and red) and showed what benefits each location had. Some were green in a few areas, with a bit of red. Others leaned more red than green.
But Montrose was a clean sweep, showing green in all key areas Ballesteros was looking for. It made his decision that much more clear, and turned into a “no-brainer,” he said.
“Just the most innovative tinkerers that you’ll ever find,” Ballesteros said of Montrose entrepreneurs. “It’s really awesome to be here and be a part of the growing community.”
As Montrose continued to grow, so did the company’s prestige. Geyser Systems has been featured on New Atlas, a media company featuring science and technology news, as well as Digital Trends, a tech news site offering product reviews on technology and electronic products. The extensive list includes Gadget Flow, an e-commerce marketplace which helps brands advertise to their target market.
The Geyser System is 100% assembled in Montrose, going through quality control and functionality tests before a unit is shipped out. Once a unit is received, the consumer can not only expect a product that’s less complicated than a traditional cooler, but one with a focus on the global water crisis.
“Our overall mission is to make the most of every drop of water, and our bold vision is to redefine everyone’s approach to water, especially the 2.3 billion people who are living in water-stressed regions of the world,” Ballestros said.
The company, with all of the scrubs sold as part of the Geyser System, saved 1 million gallons of water last year (each scrub saves 15,000 gallons). This year, it’s grown exponentially, with 18 million gallons expected to be saved.
Also design and tech focused, the company’s second-gen product — the mini-Geyser — is expected to launch in the beginning or middle of 2022 (if all goes according to plan), and will have different capacities that will help supplement and make the most of every drop of water in more remote locations with more limitations besides water, Ballesteros said.
To learn more about Geyser Systems, visit geysersystems.com.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
