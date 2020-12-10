Local businesses in Montrose will be able to retain up to $2,000 of state sales tax, collected from November 2020 through March 2021, due to recent state legislation, signed earlier this week.
The legislation intends to help businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, assisting in giving those businesses some financial breathing room. The bill applies to bars, restaurants and mobile food vending businesses.
The city announced Wednesday it had started informing local business owners of the bill, though details regarding its implementation are being developed by the state.
“City leaders are grateful to local business owners for their cooperation with measures that have been taken to protect public health,” the city said in a press release.
The bill does not apply to collected sales tax for the city, which should continue “according to the normal process.”
Also, businesses that have already repaid the small business emergency loans, administered by the city, will be receiving refunds. The loans have been converted into grants, and the city was notified that CARES Act funding could be used to fund the loan program.
Businesses that have yet to repay those loans will not be acquired to do so, and additional details will be provided once available.
Around $100,400 has been provided by the city in local grant assistance to businesses in the community.
“The city appreciates the important role that businesses have in our community and recognizes the significant challenges that many, especially those in the food and beverage industry, are experiencing during the pandemic,” the city said in the release.
