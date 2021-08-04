Montrose City Council during a Monday work session discussed potential avenues on how to spend the $4.9 million the city was allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden in March that provides $350 million in relief to state and local governments.
The city has received half of the $4.9 million to date, and expect to receive the rest in May or June 2022. Unlike the city’s previous stimulus funds from the CARES Act ($1.1 million), which were on a reimbursement basis, ARPA funds are received up-front, said Kendall Cramer, the city’s community programs manager.
Funds must be obligated by Dec. 23, 2024 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Montrose County has been allotted $8.3 million from the American Rescue Plant Act, and reported receiving slightly less than half of that amount in July. County officials said they expect to begin the process of deciding how those funds will be disbursed later this month.
Eligible ARPA fund uses are broken up into separate categories, specified in the Act:
• Respond to the public health emergency or negative impacts from it — this can include assistance to households, nonprofits and small businesses, or aid impacted industries like tourism, hospitality and travel
• Providing premium pay to eligible workers performing essential work during the pandemic (this specifically applies to hospital staff, emergency personnel, public health and safety staff, educators, sanitation workers and more)
• Necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband structure
• Revenue loss due to the pandemic when comparing revenues collected in the fiscal year before the public health emergency
City council members referenced certain areas where funds could be used to address impacts from the pandemic:
Housing and child care programs
Councilor Barbara Bynum said impacts to housing options and child care have been “exacerbated by COVID-19.” “It would be totally appropriate to spend this COVID money on those issues,” Bynum said.
Why it’s important: Investing in housing could help alleviate what’s been a local — and nationwide — struggle to attain housing for workers on the hunt to purchase a home, or in some cases, find affordable rental options. The real estate market has impacted educators, both local and out-of-state. Community leaders and partner agencies have formed an action plan. Developers are building housing — Basecamp Apartments, the planned HUB at Montrose Crossing and other developments in the area (local real estate agents have said it’s possible the latest housing developments could help the shortage, and that more out-of-state residents have moved here due to the pandemic).
Montrose County commissioners, aware of additional child care options as a need, approved a permit to allow Daisy Bear Childcare and Preschool to accept more children in May.
“We do need more childcare, so I’m glad you are expanding,” commissioner Sue Hansen told Annette Munger at the time. “You’re also one of the only ones that addressed the younger kids that we have such a great need to take care of.”
Bynum said the city is witnessing, in particular, younger moms “who are under-employed” since they have to stay home and take care of their child or children.
“In terms of having a strong, productive workforce, I think that’s a huge missing piece on our current economy,” Bynum said.
Water and sewer projectsCouncilor Anthony Russo agreed with City Manager Bill Bell’s suggestion to potentially use ARPA funds to improve local trailer parks’ water systems, and make sure the water and sewer systems are functioning properly.
“I think we’ve talked about more than one mobile home park having problems, and maybe it does behoove us to look at it as a broader project where we say, ‘hey, we know that these haven’t updated in the last 40, 50 years, however long it’s been, we need to start looking at that because having sewage come up in the middle of a park is a bad idea,’” councilor Anthony Russo said. “It does cause a health and safety concern.”
Why it’s important: A share of residents at San Juan Mobile Home Park spoke to the Montrose Daily Press last month, reporting they feel their “quality of life in the park has declined” due to water issues, debris and fallen trees. One family said they had to wait to shower until 10 p.m. because of low water pressure.
The park is privately owned, which is why the city hasn’t been able to fully step in, according to Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler. But on Tuesday, during the city council meeting, Rich Dana, who’s been working with the city on a proposed permit variances (which were approved by city council) for San Juan Mobile Home Park, Green Acre Mobile Home Park and Cottonwood Mobile Home Park, said he’s committed to various infrastructure improvements, like removing uninhabitable homes and strengthening water and sewer systems.
Bill said, if county council decided to use ARPA funds to improve local mobile home parks, that it would be used on eligible expenses, like clean water and sanitation.
Special districtsThe Montrose Recreation District, which reported losing roughly $1.1 million following extensive closure last year, has requested the city and county help backfill its lost revenue, an eligible expense for ARPA funds. MRD, a special district, is not eligible for funding through ARPA, but bill language says local governments can transfer funds to special districts. Bell said he told MRD the request would be under consideration.
Why it’s important: Special districts offer specialized and ongoing services for a community, and meet specific community needs. Specific local special district examples include the Montrose Fire Department and the Montrose Regional Library. Water and park districts are other examples.
Special districts serve important community requirements, and since they’re not eligible for funding through ARPA, any funding from local government entities could provide a boost following difficult financial returns over the past 16 months.
Topic to be revisitedBell said city staff would start to finalize potential dollar figures on how city council could specifically spend the funds. Councilors, collectively, agreed having a single, comprehensive packet listing how to appropriately spend the stimulus dollars would be the best course of action. The topic is expected to be revisited during a future city council work session.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
