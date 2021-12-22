The Montrose real estate market is likely to sustain its recent robust activity if COVID-19 fears continue, according to a report from a local real estate agency.
The boom, local experts have said, is fueled by people from Denver and highly populated West Coast markets moving to rural areas such as Montrose due to high COVID-19 case counts or continued pandemic-related restrictions.
“It’s been a nonstop freight train,” said Ian Atha, a realtor with the Atha team for Keller Williams Colorado West Realty, of the Montrose real estate market.
Atha voices what local real estate agents have preached for months. Home prices continue to rise while active inventory continues to dwindle — for the fourth consecutive month, inventory of homes for sale decreased, according to local statistics for Montrose County from the Colorado Association of Realtors.
Part of why inventory has dropped is the fewer days a home is listed on the market. In every month except May this year, the days on market until sale has dropped year-over-year. The Atha team reports homes, currently, are usually under contract within 14 days of being listed.
The trend has led to an increase in sold listings since the start of the year, which are up 14.5% compared to year-to-date numbers through November 2020.
“The seasons never really happened for our real estate market,” Atha said. “It felt like summer all year long, and summer is normally our busiest time of year.”
The median sales price in Montrose, year-to-date through November, is $384,000, which is up 31% from last year. It’s had an increase year-over-year for every month in 2021. December is likely to make it a 12-for-12 sweep.
Montrose has seen a rise in requests for building permits and vehicle registrations, which county officials have said is likely due to out-of-state residents moving to Montrose.
“A lot of times (real estate) is an emotional choice,” Atha said. “So when you start seeing increased cases of COVID in high-density metro areas, and start seeing mask requirements implemented again, people who don’t want to be in that environment leave and come to more rural areas like Montrose. They’re headed for the hills, and we happen to live in those.”
The year’s statistics also reveal another potential trend, Atha said — a different type of buyer and consumer attracted to Montrose.
The Atha team earlier this month listed a home in south Montrose for around $400,000. Within 48 hours, there were three offers.
In 2020, a home in Montrose sold for $2 million. Another listed with an asking price of $2.9 million.
In the mid-2010s, multiple offers weren’t foreign for homes listed at $100,000 — $200,000, but rare for properties in the $400,000 range. Today, multiple offers are coming in frequently for high-priced homes. According to Atha, a seller had multiple offers on a $1.5 million home located in Red Mountain.
Matt Miles, a longtime housing developer in Montrose, earlier this year said out-of-town homebuyers are purchasing lots or homes without even visiting the area.
“You had people with money coming here before, but not as many and not as frequent,” Atha said.
So, are first-time home buyers or families with a median household income of $50,489 — the average in Montrose according to 2019 U.S. Census data — priced out of the area? It’s tough to say, Atha said, but homeowners have the current advantage. (The median household income in Denver was $75,646 in 2019.)
“People who do not own real estate right now are at a disadvantage because prices just went up 40% in the last two years and they didn’t get to experience that,” Atha said. “Hypothetically, you have to be making 40% more on your paycheck to be able to afford what you could have afforded two years ago.”
Jeff Keehfuss, a Montrose realtor, said more inventory is possible in 2022 due to additional sellers in the market. Developers are building housing as fast as they can, he added, which could help shore up lack of inventory.
He’s not sure how many buyers Montrose will have. Other factors like inflation could play a part in what’s expected to be another busy year.
“I wouldn’t look for anything major in our market,” Keehfuss said during a podcast appearance in October with the Montrose Daily Press. “I think you’re going to start seeing that upward trend start to stabilize a bit… I can’t imagine it’ll continue to go up like it has. I don’t know what we’ll do.”
Local market statistics for December are expected to be released in early January.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press