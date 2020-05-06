Montrose housing market steady, but future uncertain

The housing market made a mighty recovery in the years since the Great Recession in the late 2000s, when sale prices fell 30%.
With the impact of COVID-19 on the local economy, real-estate experts anticipate prices will drop again, but not at the rate they did over 10 years ago.
Zillow, a real-estate website, released a report on Monday showing it expects home prices to drop 2% to 3% through the end of the year, with home sales dipping 60%, before recovering to base levels by the end of 2021. The company’s scenario estimates a 3% to 4% drop on home prices, but it forecasts the former to be the more likely outcome. (These forecasts were conducted from published and proprietary macroeconomic and housing data.)
So what might that look like for the housing market in Montrose?
Declines in pricing, at the moment, don’t seem to be on the horizon, local experts say. As of now, home prices are steady and strong in Montrose, with buyers eager to find their homes and sellers ready to make the transaction.
“We still have buyers, and we still have a lot of sellers,” said Mandy Snell, owner/broker of Norris-Snell Real Estate. “Prices haven't moved yet.”
In fact, with more people staying home, it’s likely they’ve had more time to work on their homes and get them listed.
Snell’s agency has seen homes go under contract at different price ranges, indicating a strong market.
“My office has stayed busy throughout,” she said. “The only time we saw a big difference was when we weren't allowed to do in-person showings.”
If COVID-19 had any impact on the housing market so far in Montrose, it was in April.
The Atha team at Keller Williams Colorado West Realty experienced a 55% decrease in homes under contract — homes that are listed with a real estate agent for sale — for the month of April compared to April 2019.
“The reason why that is, as far as buyers going and touring the inside, real estate was not allowed to show homes during the shelter-in-place,” said Ian Atha, a real estate agent who leads the Atha team at Keller with his wife Diana.
When asked if he’s ever seen numbers at such a rate, Atha responded quickly.
“Never, because back in 2009-2010, during the Great Recession, there was a gradual decline,” he said. “This is a sharp decrease.”
Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order, issued on March 26, considered real estate services non-essential. An update was issued that declared those services as critical businesses, but agencies were still prohibited from offering showings to clients.
This led to a 42% decrease in showings year over year for Atha.
Phelps Real Estate Group, LLC, experienced a drop, too. For homes under contract, the group experienced a 30% drop in April, said Julia Seglund, a broker at Phelps.
New listings, however, stayed the same. After the stay-at-home order was lifted and showings were able to resume, business began to ramp up again.
“With the showings, it might bounce back,” Seglund said. “New listings are coming on every day. People who are selling are still looking to sell. This is typically our highest selling season.”
Prohibited from showing homes in person, the agencies turned to virtual showings, posting videos and photos of listings online for clients to view from the comfort of their own homes.
“Now they are interested in seeing it in person,” Atha said.
For Atha, there was a brief moment of worry when the order was issued.
“We had two weeks where they had issues and specific orders where there's no appraisal or inspectors allowed,” he said. “So that was very scary for us because we had no way to further our current buyers to purchase a home and finalize that sale.”
After weathering April, which Atha called a “lost month,” the agency is showing homes and closing sales again. The agency did close on around eight homes in April, but those homes were under contract before the stay-at-home order, Atha said.
In terms of how the market currently looks, Atha agreed with Snell’s assessment, stating pricing is at its normal rate.
“The Montrose market is still strong, given that homes are still selling for 98% of asking price,” he said. “That is a sign that our market is still a strong market because the prices have not been affected yet.”
Even interest rates have stayed the same, Snell said.
“They're still really low,” she said. “It is still a good time to buy now.”
So why does Montrose continue to have a steady market, even with a lost month?
“Montrose always has that quality of life and people moving out of their cities,” Seglund said.
Snell agreed that Montrose is a special place.
“We draw from quite a few demographics,” she said. “We get a lot of retirees. People like our smaller community. I've seen a variety of different buyers.”
Snell cited the Montrose Recreation Center and Montrose Regional Airport as huge draws for buyers out of state.
The agents anticipate to feel a slight hit in sales for the month of April, though, a scenario Zillow included in the report. But with the return of showings, the forecast over the summer and early fall should show an uptick, Atha predicts, even with stronger requirements requested by the agencies to buyers — prequalification, wearing masks during showings for safety, and decreasing traffic in homes to help the sellers and agents.
Snell and Atha remain cautiously optimistic, indicating the housing market is on a month-to-month basis.
“When the last recession hit, there was a lag, and eventually it hit Montrose,” Snell said. “It could be one of those things. Sometimes things take a little longer. I think if any area is going to make it, it will be Montrose.”
