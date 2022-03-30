Two years after COVID-19 triggered a massive spike in unemployment, the rate has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels as Montrose recovers from job losses.
Montrose County’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% in January, according to data from Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The rate is at the lowest level since it was 3.5% in February 2020.
The drop in unemployment rates comes as CDLE reports Colorado has added 381,800 non-farm payroll jobs over the past 22 months. That exceeds the 374,500 losses incurred in March and April 2020, signaling a recovery rate of 101.9% in Colorado.
The latest numbers in Montrose County represent massive declines from near record-high unemployment numbers in April and May 2020 when the unemployment rate was 11.3% and 9.9%.
The rate dropped to 5.9% in July 2020 but increased above 6% in the winter months at the end of 2020 and the start of 2021, though that was expected.
“Montrose has a fairly predictable pattern to when the unemployment rate falls and increases,” wrote Ryan Gedney, senior economist with CDLE, in December 2020. He expected the unemployment rate in Montrose to increase during late-2020, early 2021.
The rate has been in a steady decline since March 2021, hovering around 5% before dipping around 4% in September 2021. The state has reported 52,700 job gains in leisure and hospitality; 31,500 in professional and business services and 15,700 in trade, transportation and utilities.
In Montrose, specific areas of growth have been in transportation and warehousing — up 21% from the third quarter in 2019 to the third quarter in 2021 — as well as retail trade and recreation and tourism. Accommodation and food services and public administration have also experienced increases.
The loss of Russel Stover contributed to a 20% drop in manufacturing in Montrose, but overall, the recovery has been steady.
“Montrose is doing better than the state average for recovery from COVID,” said Elizabeth Garner, the Colorado state demographer, during a forecast presentation of Montrose and the region.
The county’s labor force increased from 22,704 in January 2022 to 22,859 in February and the unemployment rate rose slightly to 4%. This aligns with the state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 4% in February, a 0.2% drop from January.
The 4% rate in February is a significant drop from a year prior, when the rate was 6.2% with the labor force at 21,692.
Montrose’s job recovery since the start of the pandemic is ahead of Delta County with the latter at a 4.4% unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) in February. Unemployment in Delta was 4.3% in January and its recovery from February 2021 to 2022 was similar to Montrose’s with a drop from 6.8%.
Other regional counties — Mesa and Ouray — had unemployment rates of 4.4% and 3.6%, respectively, in February.
Montrose could add to its labor force in different industries in the next few years with Colorado Outdoors expected to serve as a large economic driver — multiple businesses have announced plans to expand at the campus and recruit employees.
The U.S. has a job growth rate of 4.6% over the past year. Colorado’s rate has trended higher, at 5.1%.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.