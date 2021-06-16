Colorado businesses in the hospitality sector are set to receive three months of relief from state sales taxes.
Governor Jared Polis signed into law Monday House Bill 21-1265, which allows restaurants and bars to keep the 2.9% sales tax normally paid to the state. The bill is active from June through August. The bill also includes those in the catering and hotel-operated restaurant and bar industries, as well as food service contractors.
“What this bill says is, ‘remember that money you collected in June? Well, now it’s July and you can keep it,’” Polis said when he signed the bill Monday, “and often that will go to employee bonuses and raises and to help some restaurants have some liability on their lease.”
The bill is estimated to cost the state around $45 million (restaurants, bars, caterers and other food service providers can retain up to $70,000 from those state taxable sales each month between June and August, according to language in the bill), but it’s part of an $800 million stimulus package Colorado lawmakers formed to help the state’s economy recover following disruptions during the pandemic last year.
Those same lawmakers slashed the 2021 budget, and, in conjunction with a massive leap in tax revenue last year, led to the surplus.
The development is welcome news for Brian Thomas, owner of The Buttered Biscuit, a food truck that has business in Grand Junction and Montrose. Thomas, who pays his employees more than minimum wage, says any tax savings will funnel right back into operations.
“For what’s been going on the last year and a half, it would help a lot of people,” Thomas said on Tuesday, after hearing about the bills’ passing. “And not just for food trucks, but a lot of restaurants.”
It does help that The Buttered Biscuit had a strong 2020 and is off to a healthy start this year thanks to consistent take-out business. Thomas added the location in Montrose in February.
Thomas said he plans to use the relief funds similarly to the examples Polis provided. It’ll give him a chance to cover personnel costs but also mitigate the increasing food costs that have spiked the past few months (with shortages in a number of industries, cost for product has increased exponentially).
“Every little bit helps,” he said.
The sentiment is shared by Ray Blanchard. He owns Double Barrel Taco and the recently opened Main and Vine, both on Main Street.
Any sort of savings — expected to be thousands of dollars under the bill — could mean upgrades on items he wasn’t sure he could get to until later.
“That would be huge, especially for a new business that’s just starting,” Blanchard said of the bill.
Blanchard says the funds could be used to purchase newer equipment or add to the facade of Double Barrel, giving it a signature downtown look. It’s possible the relief funds are used for marketing, he added.
“We’re hoping for the best,” Blanchard said on his approach to the summer months. “... We’re really hoping for pass through travelers that stop and invest some money into downtown Montrose. There’s hope we get a big push from [people on] the Front Range and enjoy what we have to offer in Montrose.”
Polis also signed Senate Bill 241, which creates the Small Business Accelerated Growth Program and provides business development support to small businesses with 19 or fewer employees.
The program is expected to help with technical, operational, marketing and financial assistance, ensuring those businesses can continue sustainable growth and keep creating jobs.
