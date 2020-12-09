The unemployment rate in Montrose continues its decline as 2020 comes to a close. In October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Montrose’s unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) dropped to 5.1%, the lowest mark since a dramatic spike in March to 7.5%.
Montrose was just below Delta (5.3%) and Mesa counties (5.7%) regarding the rate in October.
An official with Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, however, says the trend is typical and expects the unemployment rate to increase in the winter months.
"Montrose has a fairly predictable pattern to when the unemployment rate falls and increases," wrote Ryan Gedney, senior economist with Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, in an email. "We typically see over the month decreases in the Montrose unemployment rate in the summer and early fall (through October).
"However, starting in November and lasting through the winter (February) the unemployment rate for Montrose will increase and I expect that pattern to hold this year and into next as well. It is possible that the changes could be more volatile than in prior years, given the impacts of the pandemic and Colorado's overall economy."
The rate has gradually been declining since June, when the rate was 10.4%. The figure dropped to 6.5% in July before dropping another point in August, somewhat stabilizing at 5.5%.
But it’s still not close to 2019 figures, when unemployment was at a record-low 2.3% in the county, the lowest figure in Montrose for the past 30 years, according to the U.S. Bureau. And the rate at which people are seeking benefits hasn’t waned, either.
“There’s been a pretty big increase of people seeking assistance,” said Jennifer Sherwood, director of Montrose County Human Services. “A lot of them are moving in from out of state, and we just have a lot of people, because of the changes in unemployment benefits, are seeking additional benefits through us as well.”
The out-of-state residents moving to Montrose were already unemployed, Sherwood said. But locals, too, sought additional benefits once government support ceased. Assistance from the state, though, has been on a month-to-month basis.
The county has helped those unemployed obtain food assistance under the SNAP program (formerly food stamps), medical assistance through medicaid. Also, it provides cash assistance, if the person meets the criteria.
Despite the unemployment rate decreasing, another county official says the rate at which people are seeking help remains similar to the first few months of the pandemic.
“I would say it’s about the same,” said Cassie Coca, eligibility supervisor for Montrose County. “They’re not getting as much benefits due to the federal pandemic unemployment benefits ending, but they’re still getting they’re regular unemployment (benefits).”
In Colorado, job vulnerability is one of the highest in the country, according to the state’s 2020 Talent Pipeline report. Colorado is the eight most vulnerable state, with 21.4% of jobs classified as vulnerable.
The two industries hit hardest by the pandemic are hospitality and retail, and both have the highest share of vulnerable jobs in the state, with hospitality at 49.17% and retail at 33.4%.
Though people working in those industries are most at risk of being out of work, the state’s recovery rate has allowed unemployment rates to decrease, despite hundreds still in need.
According to the Pipeline report, the job recovery rate in Colorado in September was 56.7%. The state gained back 194,100 of the 342,300 non-farm jobs that were lost between February and April.
The unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) in Colorado for October was 6.2%, a sizable drop from figures in March. But despite 15,800 Coloradans joining the labor force in October, and the state’s employment-to-population ratio rising to 63.3%, the rate still falls short of the 67.7% ratio the state had in February.
In addition to remaining behind pre-pandemic figures, 17,130 unemployment claims were filed for the week ending Nov. 28, according to a report from Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, which is higher than when claims started to decline in May.
Coloradans seeking support haven’t reached massive levels like the ones experienced in the spring, when claims were at times more than 30,000 for a single week. But business restrictions, with dozens of counties in red (severe risk) on the dial, has made it harder to continue the trend toward 2019 numbers.
The state started issuing out one-time stimulus payments of $375 to eligible Coloradans last Friday. The funds come as those unemployed in Colorado, and the nation, await word on a potential package from Congress in January, if leaders are able to come to an agreement.
In the state, San Miguel County had the highest unemployment rate as of October — 8%, according to the report from CDLE.
Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped to 6.7% in November, 3.2 percentage points higher than the figure in February.
Note: This story was updated with a statement from Ryan Gedney, senior economist with Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
