Mother Earth opened back in November of 2019. Located at 321 E. Main St., it has since shifted from a scientific shop to a place that, according to sales floor manager Levi Allee, offers “a little bit of everything for everybody.”
At first glance, Mother Earth is paradise to those who are into the metaphysical. From large statement pieces, to unique items such as a frog made out of obsidian, to a selection of small and reasonably priced tumbles towards the back of the store, those who just love to collect museum-quality specimens and those who find inherent meaning for certain rocks will be pleased.
“We have specimens and crystals from all over the world,” said Allee, and there are pieces for anyone’s budget.
The store also sells items for kids, home decor, jewelry, and products made by more than 20 local artists. One artist, Sammi Masker, makes beautiful macrame crystal jewelry that can be found toward the front of the store. Masker also recently began working at Mother Earth and her excitement for this new position is contagious.
Allee highlighted the store's geode cracker located near the register. People can pick out a geode — prices start as low as $20 — and watch as a Mother Earth employee cracks it open, revealing what’s inside for the very first time.
Both Masker and Allee were excited to show this experience to the Daily Press, opening a geode larger than a fist to reveal iron, calcite, and titanium coated quartz that form almost a naturally occurring aura quartz.
Having trained himself and always excited to learn more, Allee’s knowledge of geology is apparent when explaining how a geode is formed while working the massive rock cracker.
“I’ve always been into rocks,” explained Allee, and working at Mother Earth has only fueled this passion. Allee shared that he loves getting a question that he does not know the answer to as it gives him the chance to research and learn.
The shop does not only fuel Allee’s love of learning. Mother Earth has since grown to be a hosting space for a variety of classes, workshops, and events. For three years, the shop has offered metaphysical workshops on Thursday evenings at 6 p.m.
Those who attend the free event in person are entered into a drawing to win a $20 store gift card. If you can’t make it, Mother Earth also broadcasts these workshops on Facebook Live so you can still get the vital information from home.
Thursdays are also home to the donation-based Yin Yoga, hosted by a local yoga instructor.
Amanda Gardiner hosts the Upside Down and Backwards class/support group twice a month upstairs in what is called The Nest at Mother Earth. These meetings are also donation-based and are for individuals on the autism spectrum and Highly Sensitive Persons (HSPs).
Upside Down and Backwards is held on the first and third Wednesday of every month from 4 to 6 p.m.
There are also events for children with the return of the store’s free kids classes. On the second Saturday of the month at 11:30 a.m. a new class is offered, each with a hands-on geology activity and goodie bag.
Mother Earth also repairs gold, silver and platinum jewelry. The jeweler offers ring resizing, stone setting, and even replaces watch batteries.
Mother Earth is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more visit the Facebook at Mother Earth Colorado or call (970)787-9305.
