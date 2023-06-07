Mother Earth opened back in November of 2019. Located at 321 E. Main St., it has since shifted from a scientific shop to a place that, according to sales floor manager Levi Allee, offers “a little bit of everything for everybody.”

At first glance, Mother Earth is paradise to those who are into the metaphysical. From large statement pieces, to unique items such as a frog made out of obsidian, to a selection of small and reasonably priced tumbles towards the back of the store, those who just love to collect museum-quality specimens and those who find inherent meaning for certain rocks will be pleased. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?