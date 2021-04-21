A slate of new businesses have successfully applied for liquor licenses in Montrose, the latest being Bliss Beauty Bar at 431 E. Main St. The business’ application was approved by Montrose City Council on Tuesday, with applicant Saige Unrein stating that a spa experience that offers a cocktail or glass of wine during service could provide patrons a relaxing experience.
“I ran a beauty bar in Denver for four years that had a liquor license, so we’re looking to diversify the experience and make it more enjoyable for customers,” Unrein said during the meeting.
Bliss Beauty Bar joins a list of recent businesses to make Main Street their home. It’s part of a growing trend downtown, and a recent stretch of businesses interested in planting roots in Montrose.
What other businesses have recently been granted liquor licenses?Earlier this year, once new businesses were opening up shop on Main Street, some came with a liquor license application, including San Juan Brews.
That trend has continued. Wild Horse Wine and Whiskey, located at 439 East Main Street, had an application approved at the city council meeting on April 6. The new business is set to occupy the previous home of Tiffany, Etc. after owner Glee Westcott retired last month.
New owner Scott Majoris purchased the building in November 2020, and plans to offer local wines from distilleries, jellies and preserves from Palisade and local produce from Olathe.
Another Main Street business, Precedence Productions, had an application approved during the April 6 meeting. The license fits into the mold of the business, owner Jordan Carls said, as the business is already a space for concerts, weddings, comedy shows, local theater troupes and rental space for nonprofit organizations.
Entrepreneurs banking on MontroseEffects from the pandemic have provided an economic hit, but it’s not stopping entrepreneurs — local and out-of-state — from capitalizing on business potential in Montrose. John Renfrow of Renfrow Realty told the Montrose Daily Press, with restrictions loosening, some businesses are recovering with recent economic gains after an impacted 2020. Others remain in an uphill battle on the path to recovery, but with the county moved to “green” on the state’s COVID-19 dial before it was dissolved, it should only help business owners anxious to see growth similar to that seen before the pandemic.
Interest in opening up shop or relocating to the area isn’t waning in the slightest, either, he said. Inquiries on properties remain high, and business owners are investing in Montrose, much like how Bicycle Outfitters owner Brad Stewart purchased a new building at 105 Merchant Drive, eager to expand operations and continue to capitalize on the outdoor industry boom, particularly with bikes, that’s been developing in the area.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
