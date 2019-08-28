Three daily flights will run through Montrose Regional Airport for the fall season — Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago, the Colorado Flights Alliance announced in a news release.
This is the first fall that Chicago (ORD) will run daily through October and November. Daily flights will also continue into Telluride Regional Airport from Denver on Denver Air Connection until Oct. 15 and Boutique Air until Oct. 31.
Winter flight changes are led by the addition of New York/LaGuardia (LGA)-Montrose Regional flights on Saturdays on American Airlines.
American will also be increasing its Chicago-Montrose flights to daily in February and March, and running a mainline jet on Dallas-Fort Worth-Montrose flights with a 27 percent increase in capacity.
The LGA flights will take the place of American’s previous Charlotte to Montrose Regional service.
“Expanded winter and fall service to Montrose combined with continued direct jet service to Telluride is a significant enhancement for our region and visitors,” said Lloyd Arnold, director of aviation at Montrose Regional Airport.
“In early December our customers will see terminal improvements and additional amenities to support that increase.”
United’s main addition is the expansion of ORD flights through fall to winter, with that service on the verge of going daily, year-round. New York (EWR)-Montrose flights will also run daily again during the holiday season and in February and March after a successful start last year.
Delta will be adding a day to Atlanta-Montrose Regional service, now running four days-a-week during the core season, taking steps towards daily winter service.
“Additional nonstop service into the New York metro, one of the world’s largest ski markets and a top market for Telluride, will continue to increase ease of access for our eastern visitors,” said Colorado Flights CEO Matt Skinner.
“With 15 nonstop flights from 11 national hubs, the Montrose-Telluride region ranks among the best in mountain destinations for air access.”
The Telluride airport (TEX) will feature the recently launched Denver Air Connection flights this winter, operated on a 30-seat Dornier Jet with a United Airlines interline relationship. Boutique Air will not operate at TEX during the winter months. Seat capacity at TEX will increase by more than 60 percent for the winter season.
The 2019-20 winter season will see an overall increase in air service of approximately 10 percent into Montrose Regional and 13 percent overall into Montrose Regional and TEX combined. The two airports serving the region now offer 15 nonstop flights from 11 major hubs, including seven daily nonstop flights from six major hubs.
For full winter schedule information, visit www.flymontrose.com or www.coloradoflights.org/schedule, and for vacation booking and information, visit www.visitmontrose.com., www.visittelluride.com and www.tellurideskiresort.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.