New Montrose store Mosaic puts local makers ‘back in business’

Heading into 2020, the thought of opening up a brick-and-mortar wasn’t on the mind of Leanna and Jordan Johnson, Montrose-based artists and entrepreneurs. Having been in the retail industry for four years, setting up shop at festivals, fairs and markets in Colorado beyond Montrose, the two were primed for a year like any other, where they would be stationed with their inventory — jewelry, clothing, hand crafted art, personal care products, among other items — at the usual shows.
The pandemic, as experienced in other industries, halted those plans.
“(There was) one email after another saying, ‘with a heavy heart, this show’s canceled, this show’s canceled,’” Jordan said.
“We had built up our inventory, spent so much time preparing and planning,” said Leanna, as the two had prepared for three important shows, including their first out-of-state venture in Arizona. “For all that to get canceled was hard at first, but kind of nice because we’re always traveling.”
With shows no longer an option, and more free time than anticipated, the potential for a brick-and-mortar started to develop, even though plans to open a storefront weren’t expected to start until years later.
“This whole thing was definitely nerve wracking,” Leanna said. “We went back-and-forth so many times (thinking), ‘are we completely crazy to open up a retail store right now in the midst of a pandemic?’”
The Johnsons, aware of the opportunity and need to support local business, said the timing “felt right,” and decided to open up Mosaic on 21 N. Cascade Ave. in downtown Montrose (the previous home of Cascade Bicycles) in November, just in time for the holiday season.
(The city’s proposed Block 93 Alley Project, which intends to convert the alley located in the block on the northeast corner of the Main Street and Townsend intersection into a local amenity (acting as a commercial and retail space), and willingness to invest in the area added to the Johnson’s intrigue.)
Opening a shop would offer a location where other makers could show their work. With shows, festivals and markets canceled, vendors, like the Johnsons, quickly found themselves without opportunities to display their inventory. And for vendors without an online presence, opportunities to generate revenue dwindled rapidly.
“Most all of our other vendor friends doing the markets were scrambling,” said Jordan of the outlook during the pandemic’s early days. “Luckily, Leanna’s graphic design business was still soaring, so that helped carry us through everything.”
Businesses with an online presence seemed to do better after the cancelations, Leanna said, as consumers flocked to online shopping with stores closed due to shut downs or capacity restrictions.
“If you had an online presence, I think people have done alright,” Leanna said. “Like us, we have our online store (luckytree.studio), but it’s not enough to live off of. We need that extra income from doing the different shows.”
But shopping ‘small,’ something the Johnsons aim to promote, hasn’t waned, as locals continued to support the couple’s Lucky Tree Studio, as well as other makers.
“Overall, it’s been tough for people, but at the same time, I think a lot of people have given extra support to small businesses and makers,” Leanna said.
“It’s been really awesome to see that support from everybody… People all over, in general, are realizing that these people, if we don’t support them, they’re going to go out of business.”
“I think people started to realize and pay more attention to local makers,” Jordan added.
After utilizing the space on Cascade as “market window displays” during the summer to feature local crafts behind the window fronts (also with QR codes so passerby could shop directly), the two embraced the opportunity to not only streamline work for their studios and own displays, but provide an environment where people can shop, safely, at the store for handcrafted and vintage items from local and regional talent, also with a focus to to bring local businesses together.
“Our whole vision for this place is to provide a unique, contemporary creative space for people to come in and shop and connect with makers and make their own things, bring out their own creativity and just have fun,” Leanna said.
The Johnsons community-oriented focus helps bring in a bevy of local items — hand picked and curated to fit Mosaic’s modern, creative feel — to the store from local and regional makers and businesses, including the Montrose-based Birds and Berry Studio, Cimarron Creek Essentials and others.
“There’s tons of local, talented people here,” Leanna said.
Initially advertised for a two-month window due to uncertainty on how the store would fare, plans have expanded for Mosaic after a healthy first month of business and an immediate positive response from locals. The Johnsons hope engagement with the community expands, once the environment becomes safer in the ensuing months.
Though Mosaic had already hosted a few workshops, conducted safely with mask wearing in small groups, Leanna wants to hold more events, do-it-yourself workshops and activities that the community can enjoy in store once restrictions ease.
Mosaic also has a contemporary gallery wall, which currently features Jordan’s work and pieces from Montrose artist Matthew Curtis of Scattershot Studio, adding even more to the local vibe. A new artist is expected to be featured every month.
“I’ve always loved downtown and the small community,” Leanna said. “I have lots of ideas of things that we can do.”
The shop is also home to the Johnsons’ studios, including Lucky Tree Studio (jewelry and decor), Jordan’s art studio (with some of his work featured at the shop) and an office for Treefeather Creative, Leanna’s graphic web design business that aims to help small businesses discover their brand identity. (Treefeather has helped a handful of Montrose-based clients with their branding.)
Customization at Mosaic isn’t limited, thanks to the quick craftsmanship from the two. Leanna is able to craft graphic designs for those with a specific idea, while Jordan can sand, oil and craft a shine on ornaments and customize bracelets and necklaces within minutes since much of their craft inventory is readily available in store.
There’s also an expansive jewelry bar to help craft a custom keychain, bracelet, necklace or earring.
Mosaic’s holiday hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., and 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Saturday. Mosaic hosts Heather Crane of the Lady Bird Baking Company on Saturdays, as she offers local bread and sweets.
To stay updated, visit the business’ Facebook page @mosaicmontrose or visit mosaicmontrose.com.
To learn more about their other business ventures, visit luckytree.studio and treefeathercreative.com.
