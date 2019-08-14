The newly formed Olathe Business Hub is planning its first Olathe Harvest Festival to be held in downtown Olathe on Saturday, Aug. 17.
The day-long event kicks off with a pancake breakfast at 6 a.m. hosted by the Bank of Colorado. Then, there is a parade down Main Street at 9 a.m. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Y Bar Hitch of Montrose will host horse-and-wagon rides around town, free to the public. Food and craft vendors will open at 11:00am, along with a beer and wine garden. There will also be a classic car show during the day and a 4:00pm burnout competition. The Festival will also include contests for best cake-decorating, best salsa making, and best pie. Live music will be on tap throughout the day, culminating with the Vigil Brothers at 3:30 p.m. The Festival will end with a street dance with DJ beginning at 7:30 p.m. Major sponsors of the Festival include the Colorado Non-Profit Development Center, River Valley Family Health Clinic, and Uncompahgre River RV Park.
The Olathe Business Hub was formed several months ago when Olathe resident Erik Westesen, project director for the upcoming co-working space in Olathe called Conexión, and a handful of business owners, including Pam Bernhardt of the American Convenience Store and Nancy Reaksecker of Accurate Tax & Accounting Services and the Olathe Federal Credit Union met, with a desire to enhance and improve the business environment in Olathe.
“I am so pleased to see business owners in Olathe getting together to create a positive atmosphere for developing the Downtown Business District,” said Olathe mayor, Rob D. Smith.
One of the activities of the new Business Hub is to highlight a different Olathe business each month, naming it the Olathe Business of the Month. The Business of the Month for August is Olathe True Value Hardware.
“I’m enjoying my involvement with the Business Hub,” said Reaksecker. “I believe the featured Business of the Month is helping those businesses.”
The Business Hub is also supported by Region 10 and a group called Making Olathe Better, or MOB, as they are known. MOB is a resident-led group, sponsored by a Denver-based organization called The Colorado Trust. In conjunction with The Colorado Trust, MOB is creating a Health Equity Plan to improve the quality of life in Olathe. The Conexión co-working space is a product of that Health Equity Plan.
“We are very excited about the possibilities and opportunities that we can help create, in conjunction with business owners in Olathe, the town government, and the MOB,” said Westesen.
For information about becoming a sponsor, vendor, or parade entry at the First Annual Olathe Harvest Festival, email info@olatheharvestfest.com or telephone 970-823-2010.
