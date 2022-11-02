New connections and business development are core themes slated to emerge from the Western Slope’s first Outdoor Industry Summit on Friday.
The premiere of the Outdoor Industry Summit: Outdoor Products Series, will kick off in Montrose with a welcome reception at Mayfly Outdoors on Thursday, Nov. 3, with cocktails and appetizers.
The event, sponsored by Region 10, launches into full gear at the Montrose County Event Center on Friday, Nov. 4 with a full day of educational sessions in between breakfast and lunch.
The goal is to connect industry folks together, said Colorado Outdoors President David Dragoo of the summit.
Entrepreneurs, business owners and banks who finance the businesses are among a slew of people expected at the event.
“We wanted to bring all these folks together on the Western Slope, and specifically folks that make things or sell products,” Dragoo said. “The goal, I think, is to bring in a regional economic development draw to Montrose and for them to all come together here.”
During the day-long event, attendees will network and learn during keynotes, panels and breakout sessions, exploring topics such as leadership and personal development, problem solving for rural production, marketing and funding partnerships, as well as a town hall meeting.
So far, approximately 90 people have already registered for the debut summit.
Keynote speakers include former Osprey CEO Tom Barney, who led the Cortez company for more than 15 years and now acts as managing director for ElevenPine. State representatives in the outdoor industry are also scheduled to present.
An expected highlight is local economist Nathan Perry, who will give an hour-long presentation about the outdoor business industry on the Western Slope/
“He’s amazing because I think he’s the first economist to study the outdoor recreation industry at the county level, and its impact,” Dragoo said, adding that the presentation is “really no one has ever seen.”
Perry’s report will come on the heels of his recent Mesa County economic report.
As for Mayfly’s involvement in the debut event, it’s “so far, so good” for Dragoo. While the event is geared toward those in the outdoor industry, he hopes guests from all business backgrounds glean significant insight from the summit. At the end of the day, sessions are focused on business development, best practices and connections.
“I think everyone will get a taste of the holistic view that our industry takes in these communities, which are economic development drivers as well,” said Dragoo. “I think that it’s great that they’re choosing to come to an area like Montrose too — we typically will go to Grand Junction or bigger cities, and I’m glad that they’re choosing to come here. That’s a good sign for everybody.”
Dragoo hopes to further expand the summit next year.
Shelter Distilling and Mountain Rose are included in the events’ catering lineup. Dragoo noted that “swag bags” for guests consist of locally made products “so people can get a taste for what’s going on in Montrose.”
“As far as the content, I think it’s stuff that you can’t really read in the paper, right?” Dragoo continued. “It’s things that I think you’ll get insight into on how businesses are run.”
General admission is $75 until Nov. 4 and group pricing (buy three, get the fourth free) is $225 until Nov. 3. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit https://bit.ly/COMontrosesummit
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
