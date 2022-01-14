Tenants who have signed leases at the Flex Buildings within the Colorado Outdoors campus are expected to move in during spring and summer of 2022, according to an update from Mayfly Outdoors founder David Dragoo.
The Flex Buildings are currently undergoing tenant improvements, which are expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2022.
Montrose Anglers, a local full-service fly shop currently located on Main Street, has announced plans to relocate into the Flex Buildings. The company is one of nine tenants to have signed leases to-date.
The other nine are expected to announce their plans during 2022’s first quarter. Some of the entrepreneurs who have signed could create jobs for the community, Dragoo said.
“Good jobs are in high demand right now,” Dragoo said. “A lot of these people are job creators. That’s great for Montrose.”
One of those people is Jarka Duba. He’s the CEO of Wedge Brands, an outdoor industry holding company which owns Level Gloves, Elevenate Apparel and Xcel Wetsuits.
Wedge has invested an estimated $14 million in the planned 76,000 square-foot distribution and third-party logistics center set to be built within the campus.
The Wedge building will be located across the Flex Buildings and is on track to be delivered by spring 2022, Dragoo said. The center is expected to create around 17 jobs.
Other developments such as the Fairfield by Marriott hotel are making progress after Marriott Hotels and Lamont Companies announced modular construction was underway in fall 2021.
That construction is occurring off-site, in South Dakota, where Lamont Companies, the developer and general contractor on the project, is headquartered.
Lamont Companies’ current plan is to start site work in several weeks, according to CEO Jeff Lamont. As the site work nears completion, the modular units are expected to arrive from South Dakota, at which point the hotel can begin to go vertical.
(Modular construction means building certain sections of the building and delivering it to the job site later, in modular sections and then placing those sections on top of the on-site construction.)
Lamont estimated that the modular sections will be set around June and July. Completion of the project could occur in late 2022, though early 2023 is also a possibility.
The company late last month released renderings of the interior of the four-story, 90-unit hotel, which is expected to add 20 to 30 local jobs, 10 of which are slated to be full-time positions.
Colorado Yurt Company and its contractor have continued work on the 30,000-square foot manufacturing and office space building within the campus, which Colorado Yurt owners John and Kelly Gibson estimate could add 37 to 60 jobs to their slate. The project in summer 2021 had an estimated completion date of May 30, 2022.
Basecamp Apartments, a multi-family housing development, is also progressing towards completion.
“This year is shaping up to be really busy,” Dragoo said. “A lot of the work we’ve done and planning these other projects, you’ll see some actually completed this year.
“ ... What’s exciting is to get some housing inventory for employees and for people that live here because we desperately need it,” Dragoo said. “The Basecamp apartments are one of those components that we need in the community.”
