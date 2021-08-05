Colorado new vehicle registrations increased 20.6% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, according to a report from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.
Used vehicle registrations, though, were up 24.1% during the first six months of 2021, slightly higher than the new vehicle market. There’s a few reasons for that — a semiconductor shortage, leaving dealers short in new vehicle inventory, and a robust resale market, due to high resale values on used vehicles.
“With the semiconductor shortage, manufacturers are struggling to produce new inventory, so supply is at an all-time low,” said Wes Abbott, executive manager at Montrose Ford Nissan.
The shortage has forced Montrose Ford Nissan to pivot to a used-heavy approach, Abbott said. He added the sales percentage of year-to-year for used versus new is higher than ever before, since used options account for most of the inventory.
Out-of-state residents moving to Montrose have also inquired about SUVs and pickups, Abbott said. According to the report, through June, the light truck market share (SUV, pickup and van sales) accounted for 86.2% of the state’s vehicle market, the highest recorded percentage in history. Montrose ranked 10th in light truck market share (year-to-date through June) among the top 25 markets, at 89.7%. In the regional market, Western Slope ranked the highest, with a 90.4% share.
Montrose ranked in the top 20 (No. 17), year-to-date through June, in percentage change in registrations, at 16.5%. Delta was 10th, at 26.6%.
“We’ve seen a real strong rebound in the automotive market,” Abbott said. He cautioned, however, that market numbers year-to-year could be misleading — dealerships, from mid-March through early May 2020, experienced a slowdown due to effects from the pandemic.
The hybrid and electric market accounted for 6.6% and 4.1%, respectively, of registrations in the total market.
Western Slope residents were particularly on the hunt for Toyotas and Fords, as both brands had the highest market share among the top five selling brands this side of Colorado.
"In Colorado, we're predicting a 9.3% increase for the new vehicle market for all of 2021 and that is based on the following assumptions: On the positive side, several factors have been considered such as the affordability of new vehicle purchases due to historically low interest rates, rising wages, accumulated savings during the pandemic, record high household net worth, demand for new products coming into the market, and pent-up demand from postponed purchases due to the pandemic,” Tim Jackson, president of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, said in a statement alongside the report.
Jackson added a shortage of microchips, inventory shortages in the sales process, and the uncertainty of the pandemic and its economic impact, could deter what’s a potential record-setting year in vehicle sales.
The city’s auto-use tax — collected from the county each month after vehicles are registered or renewed — for Quarter 1, 2021, was $211,562, for the general fund. It was higher in Quarter 2, at $357,749. The Quarter 2 figures are in line with what the county collected during the same period last year.
In June 2020, the county collected a record-setting $143,493.45 in auto tax, and $128,491 for July, also a record for the month — the county’s previous high in a single month was $99,000.
The 2021 Q1 and Q2 numbers represent a substantial increase from the city’s collections in Q1 ($144,715) and Q2 ($167,194) 2020 regarding the general fund.
The revenue from auto use tax helps the city provide street and park improvements, and public safety.
Montrose City Council, in late-May, approved an incentives package to aid Montrose Ford Nissan’s $1.1 million service department expansion project, an 11,840 square-foot building that adds 15 service bays, a detail bay and more storage space.
Abbott said he expects operations to begin inside the expansion facility in September. Also, the dealership anticipates receiving some all-electric Ford F-150s in late-summer or late-fall 2022, during which Abbott said it’s possible the vehicle could become a best-seller.
