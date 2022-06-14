Region 10 is hosting three entrepreneurial Home Grown West Slope events in June through a partnership with West Central Colorado SBDC, Wayfinder Magazine, Alt Space Coworking, Conexion Coworking, City of Delta and Stoik Beer Company.
The events are a precursor to West Slope Startup Week in July and are focused on networking and learning how people are growing their businesses on Colorado’s Western Slope.
“Whether you’re an established entrepreneur or you have an idea for a business but don’t know how to get started, West Slope Startup Week is for you. The main conference takes place in July, but there are Hometown Events in the Uncompahgre Valley this month. Come and meet you next business partner,” says Trish Thibodo, community development director for Region 10.
Home Grown West Slope events
June 21 – Talk & Tacos, Alt. Space Coworking, Montrose
5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Business panel starts at 6 p.m.
June 28 – Talk & Tacos, Conexion Coworking, Olathe
5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Business panel starts at 6 p.m.
June 30 – Networking & Nibbles, Stoik Beer Company, Delta
5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Networking only
The first two Home Grown evenings, June 21 and 28, include time for networking and a panel of local businesses talking about business building in rural Colorado. The evening at Stoik Beer Company in Delta on June 30 culminates the series and focuses on networking with new and old friends.
West Slope Startup Week
The fourth annual West Slope Startup Week is scheduled for July 11–15 in Grand Junction.
The free conference will provide more than 40 free presentations, panels, workshops, social events and more all crafted by locals to gather West Slope entrepreneurs, small business owners, makers, techies, producers in the agriculture sector, and more.
West Slope Startup Week is for future, current and repeat founders as well as entry- to executive-level staff looking to gain new skills and advance their careers. To register, go to www.westslopestartupweek.com.
For more information about Region 10’s programs and services, visit www.region10.net.
