Stacey Brown, Delta native, took over a small hair salon on Main Street in November of 1989. Thirty years later Rocky Mountain Hair Designs is throwing a party to celebrate. The anniversary bash will also include the announcement of new owner, Sarah Carlquist.
Current owner, Brown, attended the Academy of Beauty Culture in Grand Junction in 1985 where she became a licensed cosmetologist. She began her career at the Scarlet Ribbon Beauty Bazaar and later worked and managed Terry’s Hair Parlour, both in Delta. After a couple of years later, Terry’s purchased a large building at 335 Main St.
In its infancy, the downtown salon operated in a small space in the back of the building, however, Brown took a leap of faith in 1989 and bought the business and building changing the name to Rocky Mountain Hair Designs. Over the years, she added more client services and expanded the shop eventually filling the entire space.
Carlquist, also a Delta native, attended Western State University in Gunnison in 1996. After studying business, she returned to the area to work with Montrose Regional Airport, spending the past 20 or so years in management and administration.
After years of working in an office environment, the mother of two pursued her cosmetology dream and attended the Technical College of the Rockies where she graduated in June of 2019.
Carlquist joined Brown this summer at Rocky Mountain Hair Designs working as a receptionist and then as a stylist. Over the next few months it became obvious that Carlquist was a perfect fit to take over the business that Brown built over the past three decades.
“I had the business listed and then took it off the market. When Sarah joined us and I could see that the salon could be the next level opportunity for her. I just saw how she worked. She has a great sense for business and excellent customer service,” said Brown emphasizing that while the ownership will change, the salon will continue as before.
“One of the most important things is that the staff will remain the same. I will go from owner to stylist after Sarah takes over in December.”
Clients will still be greeted and treated with the same professional and friendly service they’ve known for 30 years as Doris Cholas,receptionist; Irma Duran,stylist; Lindsea Wood,stylist; Stacey Brown,stylist; and Sarah Carlquist, stylist/ owner embark on a new journey as Rocky Mountain Hair.
Rocky Mountain Hair will continue as a dynamic full service salon offering hair services, facial services, body waxing, lash extensions, manicures, pedicures and hair extensions.
“We’re a big color salon,” Brown said, “Irma does a lot of dark platinum to blonde work. And we have a fairly large retail center as well.”
A few of the top shelf products include Eminence Organic Skin Care, Dermalogica, Redken and Glow Mineral make-up and others.
An Open House will be held 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, to celebrate 30 years of service to the community and to welcome the salon’s new owner.
The pre-Christmas event will include give-aways, refreshments, free scalp and shoulder massages,half-price brow waxing, numerous discounts and retail specials. Brown said a number of local artists will be at the event and the salon will also feature other retail items on sale such as soaps and quilts.
“I would like to thank everyone for supporting us for all these years and we look forward to 30 more years,” Brown said.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
