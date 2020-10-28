After months of continuous decreases due to the coronavirus pandemic, hotel and restaurant excise tax saw its first net increase since February, the latest City of Montrose use and sales tax report shows.
The total collected tax for hotels and restaurants had been gradually increasing the past few months, and saw yearly highs in August — Hotels: $15,125, a 2.1% increase from 2019; Restaurants collected $45,180, a 1.7% increase from 2019.
As per retail, there was a 9.8% increase in August ($1,592,539) compared to the same period ($1,450,496) last year, the fourth straight month with an increase following the March and April shut downs.
Use and auto tax also saw a sizable increase in August (78.9%) from 2019 to 2020, the highest mark on the year so far. It helped contribute to the total collected sales and use tax for the city, which now sits at a 5.5% increase through August for 2020. (2019: $1,587,158; 2020: $1,847,440.)
Taxable retail sales on South Townsend continues to outpace figures from 2019 while Mid Townsend saw its highest jump this year.
To view the full report, visit cityofmontrose.org/salestax.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.