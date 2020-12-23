After sending in well over a 100 letters and emails to the City of Montrose Planning Commission, in addition to gathering more than 400 signatures on a petition opposing the project, those challenging Matt Miles’ HUB at Montrose Crossing development proposal will get an amplified opportunity next month.
On Jan. 6 at 5 p.m., those who oppose (and support) the project will have a chance to share their concerns in front of the planning commission as it will hold a virtual meeting, a continuation of the HUB at Montrose Planning sketch plan review and discussion.
A planning commission meeting regarding the project, originally held on Dec. 9, was postponed due to technical difficulties (the meeting had reached maximum participation of 100).
The HUB at Montrose Crossing is a multi-family and senior living proposed housing development on a 35-acre parcel located across the Spruce Point subdivision and at the corner of 6450 Road and Cobble Drive.
A schematic, outlined by HEDK Architects, shows the three proposed phases for the project — multi-family phase I, multi-family phase II and senior living. It’s expected that multi-family will be the first portion of the project constructed (if the proposal is approved) and consists of 160 units.
The schematic plans for two access points into the development. One leads onto 6450 Road while the other leads south onto Cobble Drive.
The units will be priced at market value, Miles previously confirmed, and it’s proposed that all three phases will lead to nearly 500 units.
If approved, Miles seeks to break ground on the three-phase project in March 2021.
Concerns have been raised by residents in the Cobble Creek community, most notably by the Cobble Creek Home Owners Association. The group has shared its concerns with the planning commission, which include increased traffic congestion, less attractiveness of the area, limited access to primary roads and a decrease in property value.
The group is also concerned with the amount of incentives, more than $2.34 million, provided by the city toward the project.
A recent staff report filed by the planning commission, which includes all public comments, states that multi-family housing is permitted in the area, zoned as R-3A medium high density (three acres, in the southwest corner, are zoned as a B-4 neighborhood shopping district).
Once all materials have been reviewed by the planning commission, it will then make a recommendation to Montrose City Council, which will consider the commission’s recommendation and review Miles’ planned development and subdivision package.
