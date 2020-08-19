Telluride Venture Accelerator and Colorado University, Boulder to host third-annual ‘StartUp to ScaleUp’
An all-virtual workshop, the “StartUp to ScaleUp” event, that supports local businesses in southwest Colorado will be hosted by collaborators Telluride Venture Accelerator and Colorado University Boulder Leeds School of Business Deming Center for Entrepreneurship on Sept. 11 and 12.
The workshop will run from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 and 8 a.m.-1p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.
The program at CU is a targeted effort to grow rural economies by delivering workshops and providing mentoring to CU partner communities.
“We’re excited to return to the southwest Colorado region to help companies and the community learn how to scale their ideas and impact, helping to drive economic vitality in the region,” said Erick Mueller, executive director of Deming Center for Entrepreneurship, in a release.
The workshop aims to identify, support and encourage local entrepreneurs. The TVA, a program of the Telluride Foundation, is a bootcamp driven accelerator program.
Interested businesses, aspiring entrepreneurs and community leaders are invited to reserve a spot for the workshop, which costs $50 with scholarships available. Additional event information can be found at eventbrite.com and search for “Startup to ScaleUp.”
Individuals who need access to the internet can email Bonnie Watson at bonnie.watson.colorado@gmail.com for more information.
“We know the value and importance of continuing to support entrepreneurs in rural Southwest Colorado as our economy and vitality of the region depends on it. This work is more important than ever as entrepreneurs strive to manage their business in a post COVID world,” said Watson, capital and transaction advisor for the Telluride Foundation.
4 Noses Brewing Company to distribute beer on Western Slope
The 4 Noses Brewing Company is now distributing beer on the Western Slope. In agreement with distributor Crooked Stave Artisans (CSA), 4 Noses will bring its beer to Montrose, Grand Junction, Telluride, Fruita, Gunnison and Crested Butte, which began Monday.
“We are excited to be able to serve part of the state that only received a small taste of 4 Noses’ beer. We find it very important to work with like-minded companies and partner with Ska Distribution is maintaining the 4 Noses Brand in the Telluride area leading up to the new partnership with CSA, to assist with the transition.
Dalby, Wendland & Co., P.C. recognized as a top 300 firm
Inside Public Accounting (IPA) recognized Dalby, Wendland & Co., P.C., the largening public accounting firm in western Colorado, as a Top 300 firm last week. The honor is the DWC’s sixth year being recognized as a top 300 accounting firm.
“Continuing to be recognized as a top 300 public accounting firm in the nation is really an honor for us and we aspire to ultimately be recognized as a top 100 firm in the nation. We are expanding our service lines and hiring top level talent to advance our expertise and provide comprehensive guidance with advisory and planning, in addition to our core services of tax, client accounting services, and audit. We are grateful to our clients, employees, and communities for helping us come so far,” firm CEO Chris West said.
IPA ranked firms nationally by U.S. net revenues and by analyzing more than 540 responses from IPA’s Survey and Analysis of Firms.
