State AG opposes Kroger-Albertsons merger, dividend payout to investors

Workers and community members form a picket line outside a Denver King Soopers, after United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 began a strike over stalled labor negotiations on Jan. 12, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser filed a brief this week urging a Washington state court to block Albertsons’ $4 billion payout to investors during the review of the company’s merger with Kroger.

In a news release Thursday, Weiser reiterated his concerns behind the Kroger-Albertsons merger, into which his office is leading a multistate investigation.



