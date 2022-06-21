The City of Montrose released its latest sales and use tax report, which showed no signs of slowing down.
The city collected $1.7 million in retail sales tax in April, an increase of 4.8% from the same month last year.
There were also increases in the construction and use and auto tax, helping the city amass $1.9 million on its total collected tax, a 5.1% increase from April 2021.
Hotel and restaurant excise tax helped total $53,771 in April, a 3.1% increase from the 52,146 collected April 2021.
For the public safety sales tax, which voters approved in November 2019, the total collection in April was $377,212. Through April, the city has collected $1.5 million. The funds are used to increase public safety staffing and construct a new public safety facility.
Through April last year, the city had collected just shy of $7 million in sales and use tax. This year, there has been a 12 percent increase for a total of $7.7 million.
Retail sales tax returns for March and April continued a streak that began in April 2020 when the city experienced an increase in the category. There hasn’t been a decrease in retail sales tax year-to-year since then.
Geographically, Downtown Montrose, North, Mid and South Townsend and East Main Street had varying levels of success during April. Downtown, North and South Townsend had increases in taxable retail sales. Mid Townsend and East Main were the lone areas to experience decreases compared to April 2021.
The city remains on pace to shatter the $21 million it collected in sales and use tax in 2021. City and organization leaders have referenced the city’s sales tax numbers as indication of a strong economy.
“We have healthy fund balances,” said Barbara Bynum in an interview, adding the city is in a good position to lend money to the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority.
More than 80% of the city’s general fund revenues come from sales and use tax.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
