The futures market is showing promising signs for builders and those working on their own projects.
Lumber futures for July ended at $1,009.90, a 41% drop from a record-figure of $1,711 in May, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. It’s a drastic drop after only a few months, signaling to experts and developers in the industry that those working on home projects on their own, and less stress on the supply chain with saw mills upping production, are potentially remedied after a year-long surge during the pandemic.
The $1,009.90 figure remains much higher than the average ($400) pre-pandemic. Industry analysts expect the average price per thousand board feet to drop below $1,000, but with demand for homes expected to remain constant, there’s no exact prediction to where the price will settle.
It’s been a volatile several months for homebuilders and would-be home-buyers. The pandemic’s impact on the industry impacted prices, until, in some cases, reaching record-highs. The pricing surge on lumber not only impacted a developer’s potential bottom line, but slashed options for people looking to buy a home — high lumber costs helped contribute to higher home prices. Supply and demand for lumber, and homes, contributed to the pricing, too, and delays on commodity deliveries didn’t help, either.
Despite the futures market saying there is an expected drop in price of lumber, Brad Yeager, owner of Ridgeline Homes, LLC, a custom home builder based in Montrose, isn’t so sure, with demand for homes still rampant nationally and locally, which means the ask for lumber won’t change, for now. (Yeager and his team build homes in Bear Creek, Waterfall Canyon and at the Promontory at English Gardens.)
Additionally, though it’s still June, that expected drop in price hasn’t correlated yet when shopping for lumber at a place like Home Depot.
“There’s still a monumental demand for housing in Montrose, and I’ve seen no drop in interest or desire for new single-family homes,” Yeager said. “We’re busier than we’ve ever been.”
Unlike other builders who’ve stopped construction with prices high (and because of shortages), Ridgeline Homes has been “full steam ahead,” Yeager said. Nationally, new housing starts fell 9%, despite demand remaining prominent.
A drop in lumber pricing won’t affect demand, but could it mean a drop in the price of homes? Potentially, but it’s complicated.
Though lumber represents a significant portion of the building process, other materials, like metal, doors and windows, components for electrical and other items, remain high in pricing. Yeager says he’s seen the price of metal jump 30 to 40% in eight weeks. In May, futures prices for 20-ton rolls of steel were above $1,600 per ton, and it’s expected to hover around that vicinity this summer (and maybe even longer).
So even if builders start purchasing lumber at lower prices in July, as the futures market predicts, it could take months before a drop in home prices are actually realized, since many builders, like Yeager, are using commodities that were purchased months ago. And pricing for lots is another factor to consider, which hasn’t moved much (the price for a starter home remains in the $310,000 range).
As per the Basecamp Subdivision, a multi-family housing development being built in Montrose on a 3.6 acre parcel on the east by North Grand Avenue and west by the Uncompahgre River, there’s really no impact on the project following the latest projected lumber pricing numbers, said Kurt Soukup of Range Development, which is leading the project.
Soukup and his team broke ground on civil work for Basecamp in late-May, which is expected to complete Aug. 1.
If anything, the futures market figure is welcome news, since Soukup and his team have yet to purchase lumber, unwilling to be involved with prices at unattractive levels in the months prior. With lumber prices expected to drop, they plan to look at the market closer as the project continues.
“We’ll acquire [lumber] when we’re ready to start building,” Soukup said. “We may go in and buy a substantial portion of it.”
Developers acted similarly before the drastic price spike, and for a short time during, purchasing commodities in bulk in anticipation of a potential surge.
Soukup says he expects lumber pricing to continue to fall as the pandemic’s grip on supply stress loosens.
Apartments for Basecamp are expected to be built first, starting in mid-July, Soukup said, followed by duplexes starting September — October.
According to the National Association of Home Builders, the rise in lumber prices added $36,000 to the cost of a new home.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
