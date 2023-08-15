TRAP grants aimed at helping businesses cut crime risks

Proactive steps can help cut down on property crimes and now, the Montrose Police Department has formally made available grants to help business owners harden their properties against burglary and vandalism.
Theft Reduction and Prevention grants — TRAP — provide funds for identifying security weaknesses and addressing those weaknesses, through steps such as fencing, lighting, security cameras and even pruning back dense landscaping.
“We’re hoping that businesses, especially small businesses apply; those businesses that have had previous crime victimization, so that we can help with funding to install needed security features,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
“It’s for physical improvements to the building that will harden the building against criminal elements.”
Although the city is particularly looking at applications from businesses that have been previously victimized, any business in the city limits can apply — with a few exceptions. Large retail “big box” stores and government facilities are not eligible for TRAP grants.
Once businesses have applied, the police will reach out to schedule a crime prevention through environmental design survey, or CPTED. The police department has six trained officers to conduct CPTEDs. “The TRAP grant will not pay for any security improvements that are not verified by a CPTED,” Hall said.
How large are the grants? Using revenue from the 2A public safety sales tax measure passed a few years ago (which also built the new Public Safety Complex and is being used to hire more officers), the City of Montrose is offering up to $2,500 for security improvements. Business owners are also eligible for potentially another $2,500 in matching grants if they kick in $2,500 of their own money. With the initial grant and dollar-to-dollar match, a business could have up to $7,500 to work with.
“This is a great way to use sales tax money to give back to businesses in our community to help harden their business against crime. It’s just a perfect fit for those funds,” Hall said. He added the overall amount each successful applicant could receive could buy “some pretty major security improvements for businesses.”
The police began publicizing the TRAP grants during a February crime-prevention meeting for business owners, at which they also detailed the CPTED concept. This approach to crime deterrence entails such steps as using a property’s natural features — think of large, well lighted windows, for instance, with coverings to conceal what is inside, but still allow the light to show through.
“Territorial enforcement” includes fences, landscaping and no trespassing signs, basically anything that will make unauthorized people stand out.
Hall said recent burglary reports are down, but the push is on to keep them lower. “Our property crimes are down a little bit right now, so that’s good, but we’re hoping to keep it that way and reduce them even more,” he said.
TRAP applications are due by Aug. 31 and can be made at www.cityofmontrose.org/TRAP. These will be reviewed by a committee consisting of Hall, two local business owners, City Manager Bill Bell and city Development and Revitalization Team representative Anthony Russo.
As well, the Montrose Police Department plans to host a crime prevention expo for businesses on Oct. 20. At it, small businesses that sell security improvement products can share word about their wares with the public, whose members can learn crime-prevention tips. Details are pending.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
