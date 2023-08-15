TRAP grants aimed at helping businesses cut crime risks

The Montrose Police Department is making available Theft Reduction and Prevention grants for city business, to help them make security improvements. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Proactive steps can help cut down on property crimes and now, the Montrose Police Department has formally made available grants to help business owners harden their properties against burglary and vandalism.

Theft Reduction and Prevention grants — TRAP — provide funds for identifying security weaknesses and addressing those weaknesses, through steps such as fencing, lighting, security cameras and even pruning back dense landscaping.



What's NABUR?