On Tuesday, May 30, Suzy Gratton is preparing her booth for the first ever Upstairs at the Flair. Gratton has been a vendor at Country Flair since it's inception seven years ago. You can expect kitchenware and gardening items at her booth this weekend. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
Downtown vendor mall Country Flair, located at 337 E. Main St., is opening up their upstairs space to initiate the first ever Upstairs at the Flair event June 2-3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m each day.
“Everybody’s so curious about this upstairs all the time,” said store manager Nicolette Allen, who has also been a vendor at Country Flair for the past four years.
In the past, the upstairs used to hold booths similar to the ones known downstairs at the shop. But more recently, this space was rented out to a photographer.
Allen explains that when the space became empty once more, she and Country Flair owner Jennifer Prock brainstormed what to do with the space. This was when Allen shared that she had always wanted to do a vintage market but had lacked the space to do so.
“I go to‘em in Arizona all the time," Allen said. "Like four times a year I go see my mom and that’s what we do is go to vintage markets, so I’ve always kind of wanted to have my own.”
Prock’s response? To give the idea a shot.
Now, said Prock, they hope to turn it into a monthly or quarterly event.
“I think it just depends on the turnout,” shared the owner. “We need something that compliments the downstairs idea.”
Currently, the downstairs has 62 vendors with a range of booth sizes. Upstairs at the Flair has 40 booths total, with many vendors taking up multiple booths. Country Flair is almost 10,000 square feet, including both upstairs and downstairs.
Of the 18 different vendors expected at this week’s Upstairs at the Flair, Allen was happily surprised at how many downstairs vendors wanted more space upstairs.
This weekend, people can expect “a lot of antiques, but a little bit of everything,” said Allen.
While the event is primarily antiques, there will also be plenty of crafted items as well, such as candle melts and handmade jewelry.
San Juan Brews is also providing coffee to be served upstairs.
“It’s a very unique shopping experience,” said the store manager about Country Flair, which was established in 2016.
Downstairs at every turn is a collage of collectibles, blown glass jewelry, welding art, plants, and more.
Upstairs at the Flair is an extension of what Country Flair is known for, creating “two floors of fun,” according to Allen.
Vendors interested in setting up a booth at one of the Upstairs at the Flair events or for a monthly booth downstairs, may call the store at (970) 257-6741 to sign up.
Country Flair is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and you can keep up with what is going on at the shop on their Facebook page.
“Shop local. Support your local people,” said Prock.
