Who’s got flair? Country Flair hosts vintage market

On Tuesday, May 30, Suzy Gratton is preparing her booth for the first ever Upstairs at the Flair. Gratton has been a vendor at Country Flair since it's inception seven years ago. You can expect kitchenware and gardening items at her booth this weekend. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

Downtown vendor mall Country Flair, located at 337 E. Main St., is opening up their upstairs space to initiate the first ever Upstairs at the Flair event June 2-3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m each day.

“Everybody’s so curious about this upstairs all the time,” said store manager Nicolette Allen, who has also been a vendor at Country Flair for the past four years. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?