'We can help protect each other': Owner of Montrose-based Ambiocc hopes to share life skills with community

A few years ago, in the span of a week, Cameron Yarberry experienced two freak injuries — the first, while helping a friend stack hay in a barn and stepping into a hole, damaging his shin, and the other, when working with a grinder that, after an unfortunate maneuver, penetrated his thigh.
“If that hit my artery, there’s no possible way I would have survived that,” Yerberry said of the second injury. “That’s why I have these ankle medical kits, and have that stuff accessible.”
Yarberry’s misfortunes partially led him to start Ambiocc, a local Montrose-based business that offers classes and lectures focused on learning applicable life skills. That includes how to properly apply first aid and CPR, weapons safety and training and tips on off-grid living and other unexpected emergencies.
He also has a retail front, selling medical kits and other items like Kore gun belts, Spyderco knives and trauma gear, part of the theme to equip those interested with the right gear in addition to safety.
It’s Yarberry’s first venture as a business owner. He opened the store about eight months ago. He’s the only employee, but has hired instructors to help lead classes.
While studying in Fort Collins, Yarberry, a Montana native, would visit Montrose for elk hunting trips. He loved the area so much he moved to here four years ago and now lives off-grid, with a view of the San Juan Mountains. He’s an outdoor enthusiast, adopting and using the safety tips he’s learned to have a successful trip.
But Yarberry’s experiences have him hopeful others can support themselves and others at a time of need through classes or resources at Ambiocc.
“We need to encourage each other to empower ourselves,” Yarberry said. “Emergency scenarios are really not that uncommon ... this stuff happens for sure and I think it’s good for us to have some sort of foundation and be ready when that happens for ourselves and each other.”
That’s why the list of classes is extensive — concealed carry and private firearm training are a few. Ambiocc is hosting a concealed carry class later this month (Aug. 26) that’ll highlight handgun safety, fundamentals and defensive scenarios.
He hopes to add other classes soon that’ll focus on wilderness and technology skills. The educated-based model, though, comes from Yarberry’s passion to help others become comfortable in emergency situations, or just being safe in general, when handling a firearm.
At a wedding, a friend of Yarberry’s started to choke. Most spectators in the crowd froze, Yarberry said, leaving him puzzled at the several non-reactions. But he understood it can take training to take action.
“Some people don’t know what to do or process (the situation),” Yerberry said. “I think that’s where that training can really help prepare us for that stuff, and realistic training, too, where we’re hands-on and watching realistic videos of how things look.
“ ... Life is going to throw some monkey wrenches at you, and stuff is going to go wrong. Having people as ready as possible for those things is a positive and we can help protect each other.”
You can learn more about Ambiocc by visiting ambiocc.com or @amiocc on Facebook and Instagram, where Yarberry has tutorial videos.
Yarberry’s store is located at 1435 Hawk Parkway Unit 2.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
