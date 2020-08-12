TEI Rock Drills, CEO Sue Frank win big at 2020 Colorado Manufacturing Awards
At the 5th annual 2020 Colorado Manufacturing Awards, TEI Rock Drills came away with two awards: Industrial/Equipment Manufacturer of the Year, and CEO Sue Frank winning Outstanding Woman in Manufacturing, with Women in Manufacturing, Colorado chapter.
“I was surprised and honored. Very honored. There were quite a few qualified women within the category and I was extremely honored to be included in that number,” Frank said.
Nominated with Right Stuff Equipment in Denver and Panther Industries in Parker for manufacturer of the year, TEI Rock Drills won the award in its first year of nominations.
“I was extremely proud of our team here,” Frank said of TEI Rock Drills capturing Industrial/Equipment Manufacturer of the Year.
The company was also nominated for Innovative Product – Design-to-Manufacture.
After achieving an ISO certification seven years ago, the company has spent every year since working to improve the product with efficiency and a pursuit of excellence as motivating factors.
“Our motto for this year was 40 years of American excellence, so it's further recognition that we are keeping up,” said Frank of the first-time nominations and awards.
“We’re doing our nation proud by continuing to manufacture everything in house here in Montrose and doing it with the most up to date equipment that you can buy,” she added.
In the past few years, TEI Rock Drills has added some innovative products to keep up with its mission, such as a new tooling handler, a coordinate measuring machine and a computer numerical control machine. The additions have helped TEI Rock Drills with quality control, more accuracy and increased efficiency.
A few other Montrose based companies were nominated for awards. Storm King Distilling was nominated for Outstanding Craft Distiller, and Mayfly Outdoors received a nod for Advanced Manufacturing and Machining.
Gov. Jared Polis extends executive order on eviction notice
Nearing the executive order deadline on Monday night, Gov. Jared Polis extended his order requiring a landlord to give 30 days’ notice to a tenant before pursuing an eviction.
The normal requirement is only 10 days’ notice.
“We are doing everything we can to get Coloradans back to work, but this process is gradual and must take into account the evolving public health conditions. Many Coloradans continue to experience substantial loss of income as a result of business closures and layoffs, hindering their ability to keep up with their rent payments through no fault of their own,” Polis wrote in the order.
This order does not prevent evictions but rather gives tenants more time to come up with funds to make rental payments.
“I encourage landlords to take steps to limit evictions for tenants who have made a good faith effort to make rental payments or who have made a good faith effort to establish a repayment agreement,” Polis also wrote in his order extension.
The extension is scheduled to last for 30 days from Aug. 10 unless extended again by Polis in September.
Community Resource Network on Western Slope goes live after several months of testing
The Quality Health Network, a non-profit organization in Grand Junction, on Tuesday announced the new Community Resource Network (CRN) is live. Through early adopters, the program went through several months of testing the network infrastructure, which allows organizations to provide critical resources to individuals more efficiently.
QHN plans to establish the network in dozens of organizations across the Western Slope by the end of the year.
“CRN is at the forefront of a really exciting community collaboration breakthrough that will transform how people in crisis or at risk get the care they need, whether those needs are of a medical, behavioral or social services nature – most likely it is a combination of the three. CRN helps service providers of all types understand an individual’s needs from a whole person perspective, leverage the work and the relationships that are already in place, reduce duplication of services and data entry, and prioritize actions that make a real difference for those we all serve. Simply put, CRN helps get the right stuff done efficiently at the right time by the right people,” said Dick Thompson, executive director and CEO of QHN, in a release.
By helping those in need earlier, it can contribute to a person’s well-being and mental health, and provide a coordinated way to improve healthcare outcomes while taking pressure off businesses and taxpayers.
QHN listed statistics from an analysis of the Accountable Health Communities Model project, which revealed four out of 10 individuals who completed the survey in western Colorado reported they are struggling with a major need.
