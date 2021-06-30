When Tim Hines started Adrenaline Vans in April 2020, he was sure it’d take years to secure enough capital to upgrade the company’s digs. Three years? Four years? Those were some of his initial estimates, and usually considered the traditional timeline for a business ready to upgrade.
Fast forward a year later, and Hines is already expanding, leasing space at 19107 South U.S. 550 in Montrose. It’s the company’s third location in just 14 months — Hines started the company at a small shop in Grand Junction last year, relocated to Montrose last summer before making the move to a 4,800 square-foot facility this month.
The company opens at the new location July 1.
“What I originally anticipated was myself and maybe one other guy doing what we’re doing now, on a small scale,” Hines said. “Being able to run everything, run the finances and do it all. It took maybe four to five months for me to realize I couldn’t do half of that. I couldn’t keep up, so we had to start hiring people. I couldn’t have imagined it would take off like this.”
‘Adrenaline is our brand'
In 2016, Hines bought his first Sprinter and moved to Colorado. An adventurous person, he started to research current outfitting options on the market, but didn’t find much in terms of specific builds.
So, he created his own custom van build, sparking the idea for Adrenaline Vans.
Adrenaline Vans was on track to gross $1 million alone from April to December last year, Hines said, and with a robust start to the first and second quarters in 2021, there’s an expected growth projection of 25%, year-to-year, with the potential to exceed that percentage with the new facility.
It’ll sure help, considering the new space is an upgrade over the 2,800 square foot space at Ponderosa Court, where the company was located since its relocation. With two big bay doors, that allows for five vehicle capacity, also an upgrade over the current two vehicle capacity at Ponderosa, Hines anticipates being able to double turnaround times returning vehicles to customers, especially with quick turn work.
There’s more room for on-hand inventory, like accessories (bumpers, lights, electrical) and performance-centered products.
The business provides an abundance of services — select full builds, performance upgrades (suspension, brakes, tuning) and the option to add those accessories (roof racks, custom graphics and more).
And of course, the company is all about adrenaline, with a main emphasis on motorsports and users, but they’ll work on everything from extreme adventure vans to Class B and C Mercedes RVs.
“Adrenaline, that’s our brand,” Hines said. “It’s the people that want to get out there and haul their snowmobile around or maybe want to pull their trailer with a bunch of dirt bikes or ATVs.”
The move is coming at the perfect time, too, Hines says, with the relocation expected to improve visibility (the company was pretty much tucked away, essentially out of sight from the road, at Ponderosa Court,) all while people continue their desire to head outdoors, including those local and out-of-state.
That trend was already on an upward trajectory pre-pandemic, but being shuttered for most of last year skyrocketed demand.
The Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, in a released report, revealed campervan sales jumped to 18% in 2020, an increase from around 9% in previous years. And RV shipments, through March, year-to-date increased 48% from 2020 to 2021. But the company, like others in the industry, are dealing with a van shortage due to logistical and production delays, an issue that’s been front-and-center since late last year, Hines said.
Locals, visitors share the split on company’s uptick in demand
It’s about a 50/50 split on local and out-of-town customers that visit the shop. There’s strong, local word of mouth, and Adrenaline Vans does serious referral business. (Hines estimates 60% of business comes from referrals. The company’s reach is broad, too, with two full build customers from New Jersey, and others utilizing the service that come from California and Texas.)
Hines has four employees working alongside him at Adrenaline Vans, but he expects that number to increase by two by the end of the year, anticipating that demand will ramp up.
Long-term, Hines’ hopes to house the business in its own building, while continuing to be the performance shop for Mercedes Sprinter Vans in the region. And after speaking with other entrepreneurs in his industry he’s sure this jump in demand isn’t temporary, especially with businesses in the outdoor industry thriving — Colorado Yurt plans to build a new headquarters, and the recent acquisition of Nomad Reservations by Camping World was seen as a huge milestone for local, rural businesses.
‘We’re seeing a big shift in lifestyle for a lot of people,” Hines said. “People are leaving the big city and trying to get to rural areas, and a lot of people that weren’t into interstate travel here in the U.S. have really opened up the idea of exploring their country more.
“So we’re seeing a lot of people that would normally go on that international vacation take that money and spend it here on a van, accessorize it so they can take their family and tour the states.”
You can learn more about Adrenaline Vans by visiting adrenalinevans.com or @adrenalinevans on Facebook.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
