The Yoga House has found new owners.
Melissa Lowe, former owner of the Yoga House (located at 207 E. Main St.), sold the business in mid-August to Chanel Brooks, a yoga instructor at the Yoga House and former Telluride resident.
Lowe, Brooks and her husband, Adam Steenburgh, with a number of supporters watching, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony late last week to commemorate the acquisition.
“It just seemed so right for her,” said Lowe of selling the business to Brooks, “because this has been a dream of hers. We’ve all known it. She was in transition and it worked out so seamlessly.”
“I want to do this with my heart and all respects of who I am and let this be a soul project,” Brooks said. “Part of that is helping people wake up to their own truth within and their own bliss.”
Brooks said the main goals for herself and her husband as new owners of Yoga House are to “support our local community, do everything with unconditional regard, support and be in service of our community.”
Brooks added Yoga House is offering a special pass to first responders and essential workers for the sacrifices they made during the early stages of the pandemic.
For more information on passes and the Yoga House, visit the website or @coloradoyogahouse on Facebook, email yogahouseco@gmail.com or call 970-462-9977.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.