Young entrepreneur takes on Discovery Map franchise: Ethan Unverferth and father launch Discovery Map of the San Juans

Ethan and Patrick Unverferth, the new owners of Discovery Map of the San Juans, Colorado. (Courtesy photo/Discovery Map)

Ethan Unverferth, the new owner of the Discovery Map of the San Juans, formerly known as Discovery Map of Telluride, has joined the ranks of young entrepreneurs on the Western Slope and has already found a different path for life than most.

He is learning the ins and outs of owning a business, and has big plans for moving his business forward — and he’s doing this at the age of 16, attributing his chance to being homeschooled.



