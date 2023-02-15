Young entrepreneur takes on Discovery Map franchise: Ethan Unverferth and father launch Discovery Map of the San Juans

Ethan Unverferth, the new owner of the Discovery Map of the San Juans, formerly known as Discovery Map of Telluride, has joined the ranks of young entrepreneurs on the Western Slope and has already found a different path for life than most.
He is learning the ins and outs of owning a business, and has big plans for moving his business forward — and he’s doing this at the age of 16, attributing his chance to being homeschooled.
“My time with school is more flexible,” he said “ … I can use that time people would normally be at school to go distribute maps.”
In particular, Ethan enjoys the freedom to pursue both his education and business on the same day: “I’ll wake up, do some schoolwork in the early hours, then go do Discovery Map work in the late morning or afternoon, and then come home and do a little more school work.”
His father, Patrick, owns three America’s Mattress stores, including the Montrose location, and as a businessman himself, has been able to offer an abundance of advice to his son. “My dad works from home most of the time, while I’m at home he’s at home, we can talk out ideas,” Ethan said.
“We homeschool our children. That’s led them to be very independent with their studies and their time. All three have an entrepreneurial nature, Ethan in particular,” Patrick said, in a news release from Discovery Maps.
“We’ve seen Discovery Maps around the country on our travels and always liked them. When we saw the Discovery Map of Kennebunkport map on a family trip to Maine last year, we made an inquiry about maps in our area as a possible business for Ethan and me. That led us to Discovery Map of Telluride.”
Discovery Map International has more than 100 franchises across the United States and Canada, and puts a fun new twist on the idea of the street map. Each map depicts a popular destination, mixing accurate street maps with fun and colorful depictions of places across each town. Dozens of entrepreneurs own a Discovery map franchise, however, Ethan is the first one still in high school. The Discovery Map of the San Juans which he has acquired includes Ouray, Ridgway, Telluride, Mountain Village, and Montrose.
Ethan has discovered the importance of reputation and community bonds in the time since taking ownership of the business. “Being able to help out the businesses … I’ve made friends and built relationships with a lot of business owners in Ridgway, Ouray, and Telluride,” he said.
“ … it boosts my credibility … they know who I am. It’s good to see my business helping people out. t’s very rewarding to help out in that way.”
He is excited in particular about doing all of this at his age.
“My goal is to be able to travel the country and the world when I’m young, I want to be able to build up the funds to do that,” he said. “With starting a business now, I can ideally build up funds to go out and do those things. I don’t have to adhere to a typical job.”
Under his leadership, some changes are on deck for the Discovery Map of the San Juans.
“The map was already fairly accurate, but I received a grant from the City of Ouray to start making some changes to the map,” Ethan said. He said he plans on adding some missing streets to the towns on the map. “I want it to be as accurate as possible, while also being fun and enjoyable.”
When asked about what his plans are for the Montrose map specifically, he laid out his vision, which emphasizes promoting downtown businesses.
“On the current map, there’s a little part of south montrose that I’ll redraw. I’m going to work on adding more realism to that, and then I’m going to work on adding some elements of Main Street as well, because there’s a lot of good businesses there that really would benefit from having some advertising on a map like this.”
Ethan plans on making a map specifically for the Uncompahgre Valley. “Eventually, I’m also considering starting a map specifically for Montrose, Olathe, and Delta, as its own map.”
