Those looking for live music this week can find some on the West side of Main Street.
David Nunn and Kenny Mihelich “KindaBlues” will be performing at Healthy Rhythm, 68 S. Grand Ave., Montrose, 7:30-9:30 tonight, and Pushing Chain will perform 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Both evenings, doors open at 7 p.m. and include an aftershow meet and greet with the artists.
Nunn grew up in a college town in Virginia. He started playing the guitar in 1970, was influenced by any guitar artists from that time and was exposed to a variety of music. Although he had this background, jazz influenced blues-rock was his passion. His skills have flourished and he plays more than 100 shows annually.
Mihelich, well known here on the Western Slope music scene, began playing in the ‘70s with popular progressive bluegrass band Possum. He played in several rock bands in the ‘80s and “Rockodiles” for the following 20 years. Recently, he added the cello to his repertoire.
A band out of Northern Minnesota, Pushing Chain is on its third album, “Sorrows Always Swim.” The band consists of Boyd Blomberg on guitar and vocals, and Adam Moe on fiddle and vocals.
The duo has been playing together for 20 years. They play original roots and Americana music with tight harmonies and a gonzo approach.
Advance main gallery reserved seating tickets are $15 and studio gallery general admission is $10 when purchased at the gallery. These are ticketless events. If available, admission is $2 more the day of show.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit heathyrhythm.net.
