For the last decade or so, one of the buzzwords used in farm conversations has been “sustainable.”
Phrases like, “We must make the farm sustainable,” pepper the liturgy of the disciples. The trade publications and social media of agriculture have contributors who prattle on with all sorts of flapdoodle about sustainable farms.
I looked up the meaning of sustainable agriculture from a few sources. The University of California at Davis is big on the sustainable train. To them, “The goal of sustainable agriculture is to meet society’s food and textile needs in the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” That’s nice.
Western Share, a sustainable agriculture research concern says, “Sustainable agriculture seeks to sustain farmers, resources, and communities by promoting farming practices and methods that are profitable, environmentally sound and good for communities.” I am good with that, I think. I’ll drop the other shoe shortly.
The Union of Concerned Scientists says, “In agriculture, sustainability is a complex idea with many facets, including the economic (a sustainable farm should be a profitable business that contributes to a robust economy), the social (it should deal fairly with its workers and have a mutually beneficial relationship with the surrounding community), and the environmental.” Got it, but when someone tells me it’s a complex idea, that is code for “it will cost you money to find out more about it.”
All three of those examples have one thing in common; they all sound like the writer is looking for grant money. And when you dig deeply, that is exactly what it is about. Sad part is, a lot of that grant money is your tax dollars.
So, is farm and ranch sustainability really an earth shaking, billion-dollar issue in American ag? It is, if you’re looking for grant funds. But to people who live on fourth and fifth generation homestead farms and ranches, it is what they do, without grant money. Their way of life was always about sustainability. If you are not a good steward of the land, are not conservative with your use of water, do not mind your pennies, and don’t have good relations with your community, then you don’t stay in business, and your farm is not sustainable.
I don’t know about anybody else but I don’t need a federal agency or a climate change zealot to goad me into doing something I am already doing – that the vast majority of American farmers are already doing. Can we all learn some new things and does some technology help? Of course.
But, a little honesty from the grant seekers might help. The Concerned Scientist crowd proudly proclaims, “For decades, we’ve produced the bulk of our food through industrial agriculture — a system dominated by large farms growing the same crops year after year, using enormous amounts of chemical pesticides and fertilizers that damage soils, water, air, and climate. This system is not built to last, because it squanders and degrades the resources that it depends on.”
That is a grant user’s cop out, because the greatest percentage of American agriculture is practiced by family farms, small businesses who, if they don’t practice sustainability, the family loses the farm. If a six-generation farm operation, and we have those on the Western Slope, is not already sustainably operated, how did it last over 130 years in business?
Not yet
In a Saturday morning conversation over coffee with Sen. Don Coram, which I will share with you next Thursday, the senator got me good.
As a new acquaintance of Mr. Coram, I asked him if he had lived in Montrose all his life.
With perfect comedic timing, he said, “Nope, not yet.”
The rest of the Coffee Trader patrons stared while I laughed.
Coram’s answer was a signature line from one of my favorite performers ever, someone most folks have never heard of. His name was Brother Dave Gardner. He started life as a club drummer/singer but his incessant interjections from behind the skins created a demand that he come front and center. His first album, “Kick Thy Ownself” was a mild success and he did some TV and movie work. He died in 1983 after a horrific car crash in South Carolina.
Besides “Nope, not yet,” Brother Dave also said, “If you think you got somethin’ better than somebody else, even though you live in a wilderness, the world will beat a path to your door ... of course advertising helps.” Yes, it does.
Chili cheese fries on hold
I’ll be taking a couple of weeks off from the chili cheese fry sweepstakes. It looks like I have been over testing and have picked up about 3 pounds lately.
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at michaelc@agwriter.us
