Years ago, Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum remembers some people knew her as “the Rec Center lady.” She was proud of the title. For five years she worked tirelessly, first as a resident volunteer and later as the Montrose Recreation District president, to convince Montrose voters the center needed to be built, secure the funding to get the project off the ground and ultimately cut the ribbon of the state-of-the-art facility in 2017.
It wasn’t her first or last venture into volunteerism or public service; she began serving as a volunteer on parent action committees at her children's schools, and was appointed and later re-elected to city council for three terms, the last of which will end next year.
The timing will be perfect because Bynum is planning a run to represent Colorado’s District 5 at the state house, which is currently represented by Republican Perry Will.
Making the jump has always been in the back of Bynum’s mind, and she is hoping to represent rural, western Colorado values in Denver on behalf of Montrose County and similar communities.
“I'm honored to serve our community, and I want to continue serving Western Colorado,” she said. “When we talk about a state representative, that’s not just working here in Montrose, but being able to take what people in Montrose and Senate District 5 think is important and work on their behalf in Denver.”
After 2021 redistricting, Senate District 5 now includes part of Montrose County including the City of Montrose, and part or all of Delta, Hinsdale, Gunnison, Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield Counties. The remainder of Montrose County, including the West End, is part of Senate District 6, represented by Republican Sen. Cleave Simpson.
Bynum, a Democrat, noted 2024 will be the first time residents vote for a new senator in the redrawn districts– and her first campaign priority is traveling to each city and town within her's to introduce herself to voters and learn about their biggest priorities.
She believes her experience in Montrose will lend itself well to the state house, and help her relate to the rest of District 5.
“We here in Montrose have a lot in common with those communities,” she said of the neighboring counties that make up the district.
With the election more than a year away, Bynum is coming out of the gates early and giving herself time to connect with voters and hear about what’s important to them.
She has a feeling common issues will pop up. Jobs, affordable housing and childcare go hand-in-hand, she said, while many Western Slope residents are also concerned about the cost of healthcare, infrastructure and protection of the public lands that so many live in the region for.
But she’s also aware that what happens in Denver isn’t always in the best interests of Western Colorado, and she wants to make sure everything coming out of the State House is beneficial for this side of the state — or, sometimes, that the state knows when to leave issues up to the locals.
“What the state can do to help communities around those issues will be my priority,” she said. But, she added. “I want to make sure the state isn't creating laws just to create laws … sometimes (these communities) want the state's help, sometimes they want the state to leave us alone.”
Entering the home stretch of her time on City Council, Bynum knows plenty about how the state impacts local governments. She’s proud of how the council works together as a group — and said while no accomplishments are her's alone, she’s proud of what the team has accomplished over the time she’s held office.
While it may not always be exciting, this includes a focus on infrastructure including updating city roads, utilities, and even broadband. Montrose, Bynum noted proudly, is now officially a “one gig city” thanks to work done by the council and Delta Montrose Electric Association’s Elevate Internet. This means everyone in the city has access to at least one gigabyte of internet service, an important factor in drawing businesses to the area.
Bynum knows economic development is a priority for many voters, and on this front in Montrose, she is proud to chair the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority, a public-private partnership with Colorado Outdoors that she said is bringing businesses, and with them well-paying jobs, to the city.
She’s also a member of the Colorado Flights Alliance, working to bring more carriers and routes to Montrose Regional Airport.
Bynum knows it’s early to declare a campaign — as of now, she and incumbent Will are the only ones officially in the race. But she doesn’t plan to spend the next 16 months just talking about the election. She wants to listen to voters and serve out the rest of her term as Mayor before really ramping up the campaign next summer and fall.
Though parts of the newly-drawn district lean heavily red, Bynum believes there are plenty of independents and Democrats too. But party politics aren’t her focus, and her goal is to represent everyone who lives in her district — and convince them that she wants the job.
“Without regard to party politics, my record is really to represent the people that make up my community, my district, and to work hard on their behalf,” Bynum said. “I'm willing to go to Denver and stand up for rural western Colorado; to stand up to Democrats and Republicans.”
