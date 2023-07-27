Years ago, Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum remembers some people knew her as “the Rec Center lady.” She was proud of the title. For five years she worked tirelessly, first as a resident volunteer and later as the Montrose Recreation District president, to convince Montrose voters the center needed to be built, secure the funding to get the project off the ground and ultimately cut the ribbon of the state-of-the-art facility in 2017.

It wasn’t her first or last venture into volunteerism or public service; she began serving as a volunteer on parent action committees at her children's schools, and was appointed and later re-elected to city council for three terms, the last of which will end next year.



