Dave Frank, Roy Anderson and Barbara Bynum were sworn into Montrose City Council at the regular meeting on April 21. Barbara Bynum was then selected as the new mayor, and Doug Glaspell was selected as mayor pro-tem.
Bynum, who was recently re-elected to the at-large council seat, said the current top priority of Montrose City Council is to follow state and federal guidelines to help the community reopen its businesses while maintaining health and safety.
“We want to help our community follow the state’s lead, help small businesses reopen, help people feel that their health and safety is being respected, and it’s just a balancing act that we’re always playing in local government,” she said. “This isn’t all going to happen immediately and overnight, but it is very promising that we can start to look at a path forward.”
Aside from the pandemic, Bynum said her focus is on the improvements being made to public safety, including construction of a new public safety facility, purchase of updated equipment and the hiring of new police officers this year.
“Any time that you ask your taxpayers for an increase in taxes, that comes with a huge level of responsibility,” Bynum said. “Being able to deliver on that promise is really important. People put a lot of trust in you when they vote for a tax increase, and I hope looking back, we did everything we can to earn their trust.”
Bynum also hopes to collaborate with other organizations in the community to pursue projects that multiple parties can contribute to.
“I’m looking forward to building on those relationships and continuing to work on collaborative projects,” Bynum said. “We’ve learned in the last five years that when we work together on projects, those projects serve the community and cost taxpayers less money.”
Anderson was re-elected to the District III council seat, and has served on city council since April 2016, serving from 2018 to 2019 as mayor.
Anderson said that the pandemic situation in Montrose is serious and needs to be addressed carefully.
“I’m concerned that our numbers are so high relative to other communities in the area. We’re more than double the cases of Grand Junction, and I can’t understand how that can be,” Anderson said. “We have to be careful in not turning everything on all at once… I certainly want us to look back in a couple years and say that we handled the pandemic in our community in the best way that we could.”
Anderson said he believes by adhering to the advice and guidance of local and state health officials, Montrose will recover both in its public health and economic vitality.
“I don’t have all the knowledge and background that our health officials and state government do. I think there is a lot of great leadership in both areas,” Anderson said. “I look forward to their leadership and following the guidelines they put in place. As a city government, we’ve been doing that all along. I think they will roll out plans and our jobs will be to implement and enforce them, and do it in a gradual fashion.”
Aside from the pandemic, Anderson hopes to focus on infrastructure and improvements to parts of the community to enhance quality of life.
“It became clear that parts of the community have been somewhat neglected versus other parts of the community in terms of things like streets and sidewalks and physical structure,” Anderson said. “I hope that we can, as we move forward, address some of those concerns that were brought out in the election.”
Dave Frank was elected to the District IV council seat and is appearing on Montrose City Council for the first time after gaining experience with community organizations.
Frank hopes that as the city continues to follow state and federal guidelines, the public will be responsible throughout the reopening process.
“One of the things the city is very firm on is we will not defy state or federal law in order to accommodate businesses opening before they are deemed safe enough to do so,” Frank said. “We are really looking forward to helping businesses in Montrose to open, [and] we’re relying on the people of Montrose to use their best judgement and be safe.”
Following the pandemic, Frank hopes for “careful, measured growth” in the Montrose community.
“Any city that doesn’t grow stagnates and dies, the city that grows too fast outgrows its resources and its labor pools and dies,” Frank said. “We should allow new businesses to come into Montrose at a sustainable rate.”
He also hopes to pursue action on one of his campaign promises, which involved improving infrastructure in neighborhoods such as Tortilla Flats.
“I do want to keep public awareness of a lot of lack of sidewalks and infrastructure in some of our less affluent neighborhoods. We can’t lose sight of that now that the election’s done,” Frank said.
As the new member of the city council, Frank hopes his perspective will help expand upon the city’s efforts to make information more accessible to the public.
“I look at this as similar to any other recipe: if you change one ingredient, it changes the recipe even if it’s the same basic thing going on. Having a fresh set of eyes and a fresh voice gives me the opportunity to look at some of the projects in place and see how they are working, hear the logic and reasoning behind it and let that be known to a lot more people,” Frank said.
In other news, Judy Ann Files was recognized at the meeting for her service as a city council member since 2012, and Bynum recognized Dave Bowman for his services as mayor.
