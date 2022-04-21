Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Becky Welz was woken up by her boyfriend, Brian, in the middle of a nap.
Welz, who lives on South Fourth Street, five blocks away from the corner of North First Street and Park Avenue, was troubled by Brian’s waking words: the house shook.
“He was afraid,” Welz said. “By that time he heard it was Hartman (Bros.).”
Welz stepped outside and saw first responders rushing to the Hartman Brothers welding and industrial supply store, which was engulfed in flames and thick black smoke. Sounds of an explosion echoed across Main Street and pierced nearby homes.
First responders began evacuating nearby businesses and residents as they worked to contain the fire, which was confined to the welding supply building and next to large oxygen tanks in the Hartman Brothers’ back lot.
Drake Waehner, an employee at Montrose Hardware, had just finished lunch inside his car, which was parked at the northwest corner of North First Street, before 3 p.m. As he got out of the car, Waehner heard an explosion.
“Glass was flying out onto First Street,” Waehner said. “It was a big boom. It made a lot of noise. It probably made me jump.”
Waehner took a few seconds to collect himself before he raced into the welding and supply store and yelled for someone to call 911.
The front of the store was a mess, Waehner said. He took welding classes inside the building a few years ago and was familiar with its layout, so he explored further.
“There was so much smoke that you couldn’t see anything at all, and it was coming out of that hallway that leads into the welding bay,” Waehner said.
Water pipes within the roof of the hallway were leaking on top of Waehner and another individual, which Waehner wasn’t sure was a Hartman employee or concerned citizen.
Waehner exited the hallway and asked if anyone had a flashlight. The individual grabbed one from the counter, but it remained too difficult to see through the smoke.
Waehner and the individual were told by a woman inside the building that “somebody was yelling for help.”
The pair went back into the hallway and explored a potential rescue.
“The man said, ‘There’s a fire in here, there’s a fire in here. We gotta get out of here,’” Waehner recalled.
Waehner and the individual then exited the building. Waehner said he had a sore throat hours later after inhaling the smoke.
One block away, employees at Chow Down Pet Supplies evacuated — they first thought a vehicle hit the building.
Krista Bush, the owner of Chow Down, said employees moved quickly to clear everyone, as well as shop cats Mikey, Pineapple and Toast and shelter kittens, from the building and to safety.
“Everyone had a level head. I was really proud of our team. They did a really good job in keeping calm,” Bush said. “Obviously, we feel for Hartman Brothers and staff who were affected by that … it was scary for them.”
David Lutz, who lives on North Second Street and a block and a half away from the building, was at home around 3 p.m. He was expecting company to arrive around the time of the explosion.
“When the explosion happened, it sounded like someone banged on the door,” Lutz said.
Lutz looked out his window and started to see smoke exit the building.
“It slowly developed into billowing, dark smoke,” Lutz said. “Before you know it, there were flames. I could hear several explosions.”
Lutz was just outside the evacuation zone but considered departing his home anyway because of the large oxygen tank within the back lot. He decided to stay on his porch, but remained concerned about a secondary explosion.
He was also worried about the Hartman Brothers’ employees but was relieved to see first responders containing the fire.
“Mostly, I was in awe because I’ve never seen anything like this,” Lutz said.
Neighboring business Montrose Hardware was closed on Thursday after Delta-Montrose Electric Association temporarily disconnected power in the area. The store uses a cloud-based system to power its registers.
Gowen was at the store on Wednesday when he called Peterson around 3 p.m., who was at his home on Spring Creek.
Peters arrived at Main Street 15 minutes later and saw responders working to block off the area. Within 10 minutes, evacuees were pushed to Fourth Street as the fire presented an immediate danger to the public.
The storefront was not damaged, Peterson said, though patio furniture was covered in ash. He was pleased to see the calm reaction from his employees and work from first responders.
“I was really amazed,” Peterson said of the response. “What really surprised me was how they were able to grab so many resources. I was really impressed with the response and the community jumping in to help out.”
Staff at Montrose Center for the Arts, which sits across the street from Hartman Bros., were near closing time when responders came by around 3:30 p.m. to order an evacuation.
Pat Brown, board director and gallery coordinator at MCA, was in the back portion of the building when she felt a slight shake. At first, she wasn’t sure what caused it.
“People in the front (of MCA) said (the explosion) shook the building,” Brown said. “I hope the people that were injured are OK.”
Montrose Fire District posted on Facebook around 2 p.m. on Thursday and wrote that the incident remains under investigation and some areas will smolder over the next couple of days.
“Our thoughts go out to the people who were injured during this incident, their families and the staff at Hartman Brothers,” the district wrote in its Facebook update.
Welz said she appreciated the work from first responders during the emergency.
“I give a lot of credit to those guys,” Welz said as four firefighters walked by near the site of the incident. “They came in to help. It could have been a hell of a lot worse.”
Staff Writer Anna Lynn Winfrey and Assistant Editor/Senior Writer Katharhynn Heidelberg contributed reporting.
Josue Perez is a Staff Writer for the Montrose Daily Press.