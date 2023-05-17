Authorities recovered so much reportedly stolen property from a Hickory Road home Tuesday that the lead investigating agency was obligated to rent a U-Haul to collect it all.

Tuesday, Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant at the Hickory Road address here, with assistance from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. While on their way to Montrose to serve the warrant, Gunnison deputies located suspect Branden Distel, 37, whom they knew to be on a road crew involved in U.S. 50 construction, and arrested him on suspicion of burgling homes in Cimarron earlier this year.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

