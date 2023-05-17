Authorities recovered so much reportedly stolen property from a Hickory Road home Tuesday that the lead investigating agency was obligated to rent a U-Haul to collect it all.
Tuesday, Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant at the Hickory Road address here, with assistance from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. While on their way to Montrose to serve the warrant, Gunnison deputies located suspect Branden Distel, 37, whom they knew to be on a road crew involved in U.S. 50 construction, and arrested him on suspicion of burgling homes in Cimarron earlier this year.
“It was fairly simple to find him and impound his vehicle,” Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie said.
Murdie could not disclose what led to the search warrant being approved, but said several items — including generators, a hot water heater, fishing and hunting gear, firearms, miscellaneous items and 14 sets of big game horns — had been taken from two homes in Cimarron. The horns had been knocked from their head mounts, he said.
“We were able to recover quite a bit of items. … We recovered enough (allegedly) stolen items out of there, we had to rent a U-Haul truck to get them back to Gunnison,” Murdie said. “During the search warrant, there were also methamphetamine and illegal firearms located, and Montrose County has taken the case on the drugs and illegal firearms.”
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard confirmed that information, saying investigators discovered a small amount of suspected meth in the Hickory Road home, as well as firearms. One appeared to have had the serial number altered, and there were silencers on others, Lillard said.
Distel was detained on suspicion of second-degree burglary. Formal charges are pending. He is due in Gunnison County Court May 25.
At last report, no one had been arrested in connection with the meth and illegal weapons deputies reported finding on Hickory Road.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
