Calf health: Keeping a newborn alive

It’s mid-February, and already the reports of newborn calves are coming in from Western Slope producers — a couple of weeks early. Temperatures are still in the low range and survival for these early arrivals is going to be a critical factor for most producers. Recently, during the Extension Service’s Beef Symposium, CSU’s Dr. Frank Gary delivered a solid 90 minutes of facts and how-to information designed to add to the already broad knowledge base of the cattle producers to whom he spoke.
Most people who have been involved with cattle husbandry for anymore than 30 minutes understand the importance of making sure that a newborn calf makes it through its first few minutes and days, and even months, of life outside the mama cow’s womb. “You already know a lot of what I have told you and what I will tell you,” Gary said to the gathering of a hundred or so Western Slope cow folks at the January symposium. “But what I want to do is give you some information that will help you recognize problems earlier and some strategies for dealing with them.”
Gary is a doctor of veterinary medicine, an agricultural livestock manager, and is on the teaching staff at Colorado State University. He has amassed an extensive body of research and data about cattle and specifically cows and calves. He says that being able to identify and manage calf health issues is a critical part of modern cattle production.
Calf mortality, according to Gary, breaks down this way. The majority of calf losses take place in the first 28 days outside of the mother. Fifty percent of deaths occur within the first twenty four hours. Another 25% will be within a week and another 14% within 40 days.
“The losses in the first two days are typically not due to infectious issues,” Gary said. “Death after three days is likely to be because of infection.”
Infection problems that don’t kill the young calf immediately will most likely predispose it to infectious issues later.
Dystocia, an abnormal or a difficult birth, is the most immediate threat to a young bovine. Adaptation to the outside world, even without a difficult birth, is no piece of pie for the calf. There are many influences exerted in the exit from the mama cow. Temperature, physical trauma, and a host of systemic issues ensure that calf birth is not always successful. “The key to getting that calf through the first 24 hours is monitoring and knowing what to look for so you can provide help,” says Gary. As with any live birth, the adaptation requires the body systems to kick in and operate at top performance quickly. Gary lists the following as indicating poor calf birth:
1. Decreased activity, lethargy
2. Delayed intake of colostrum (Colostrum, a nutrient-rich fluid produced by female mammals immediately after giving birth, is loaded with immune, growth and tissue repair factors.) The baby should begin using the colostrum very shortly after birth.
3. Hypothermia, hypoxia
Another critical assessment is the animal’s “vigor.” This involves simply observing the calf attempting to stand and finally standing. Within 60 minutes of being born, the calf should be standing. The sequence for a healthy calf is, head up and moving. That should be followed by sternal recumbency or moving the hind legs and lifting the hind quarters. This does two things. It readies the calf to move its front legs and stand, and it aids in the respiratory functions. Attempting to stand and then actually standing completes the process.
If the calf takes more than 15 minutes to accomplish sternal recumbency, Gary says that indicates an 84% chance the calf is “non-vital”, meaning it will need some help to stay alive. Dr. Gary offers these suggestions for a non-sternal calf.
“You need to stimulate and enhance respiration,” he says. This includes assisting the calf by placing it in the sternal position, removing any mucus from the airway, vigorously drying/rubbing on the chest, thereby providing positive pressure ventilation. The process may also require the administration of oxygen.
The calf’s temperature needs to be monitored. When the calf is born, its temperature is a little high, usually about 103. That starts to drop by as much as two degrees over the ensuing hours. However, if the outside temperature is below freezing and the calf’s mouth gets cold, it may not be able to suckle. Further, if the mother is underfed, it may not have produced enough nutrients in its colostrum and thereby no energy for the calf. When the calf’s temperature drops below 100, it is in serious trouble.
Dr. Gary suggests getting the calf to take in colostrum (this may require a prepared colostrum). Bovine animals generate their body heat quickly through nutrition. If the calf can’t suckle, a bottle of warm colostrum is suggested. In a worst case situation, intravenous feeding with warm colostrum may be required. You can use an infrared heater if available. One can also use space blankets, taking care not to mat the animal’s own fur, which cuts it into an insulative factor.
Of course, extra care of calves, even after the first few days is critical. There are any number of infectious diseases that can shorten the calf’s life that need to be monitored. Under the heading of calf scours we find several diseases, according to Gary.
“Scours include Rotavirus, Coronavirus, Cryptosporidium and E. Coli – K99,” says Gary. The most common and most noticeable symptom is diarrhea. Besides the fecal mess, a Scours infected calf will lose fluids rapidly. At zero to five percent fluid loss, the calf remains standing and alert. As the fluid loss continues, the animal will become depressed and lethargic and then it will lie down and at about 20% loss, it dies.
Scours symptoms will usually start showing at seven days of age. The treatment is going to primarily be fluid replacement. Gary refers to this as highly critical. Other treatments might be antibiotics and other adjunctive actions such as administration of antimicrobials. Feeding should include mother’s milk. He says that antibiotics are often not as efficient in these cases. “Calves with simple scours should respond well to the fluid replacement,” says the vet. “If the response by the animal is poor, or it has a more complex bacterial problem and/or is depressed or has a fever, then you need a vet.”
These “early catch” functions assume, of course, that the cowboy or lady is on the scene. For range cattle who may not be nearby when calving occurs, nature takes its course. For the modern operator, bringing the pregnant cows closer to the barn and monitoring them constantly may well save the ranch hundreds or even thousands of dollars by adding more healthy calves to the herd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.