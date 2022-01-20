Shelter Distilling, a distillery, brewery and kitchen currently located in Mammoth Lakes, California, announced plans on Wednesday to build a two-story, 23,000 square-foot facility within the Colorado Outdoors campus.
Shelter Distilling co-founders Jason Senior, Matt Hammer and Karl Anderson told the Montrose Daily Press that the company’s headquarters are moving to Montrose.
The new building, which will be located south of the Mayfly Outdoors building between the Ninth Street roundabout and the start of the pond at Mayfly along the Connect Trail, will complement Shelter’s current 3,600 square-foot facility in Mammoth where operations will continue.
The current estimated cost for the project, including equipment, is between $9 and $10 million, Mayfly Outdoors Founder David Dragoo said.
Senior, Hammer and Anderson said that a current loose estimate to break ground on the project is the second or third quarter of 2022. An official opening would follow a one-year timeline following the groundbreaking.
The trio estimated that they will hire 40 full-time employees within five years — 25 to 30 of that total are estimated to be hired before the facility opens, in which three to four will be employees that relocate from Mammoth and around seven will be part-time positions.
They also plan to add 15 to 20 part-time employees in five years.
The two-floor plan includes a downstairs restaurant, main bar and distilling area. A secondary bar will be on the second floor in addition to an outdoor patio with a view of the Uncompahgre River.
“We want to be able to create two separate spaces that also feel unified,” Anderson said in an interview.
The co-founders “looked everywhere” during their relocation search, including Reno, Nevada, before settling on Montrose, which they visited in fall 2021.
They called Montrose’s water sources “unparalleled” and raved about the Western Slope’s outdoor recreation opportunities.
The trio also said it was “very critical” that their new location exemplifies the spirit and aura of Mammoth.
“Montrose is a great town that we can be a part of and enjoy living in,” Senior said. “It also feels like it can be great for business for an on-premise restaurant and bar. Montrose also allows us to have the building size and production capabilities we’re looking for.”
In Mammoth, Shelter produces one barrel per week. In Montrose, Anderson said the company expects to produce 15 to 25 barrels per week.
Shelter’s capacity limit in Mammoth is 119 patrons. The company’s current site plan in Montrose boosts that total to 350.
Anderson, Hammer and Senior added they plan to use locally-sourced grains in Montrose and the surrounding area for their products, which include spirits and cocktails — distilling and spirits are the trio’s focus.
“We want to source the grain and corn from the valley that are pure for the Colorado experience,” Hammer said. “That’ll go into the gins and all the different aspects. Those unique experiences are really important.”
Enhancing the perimeter of the facility is also a focus for the group.
“Every aspect of our facility is about the experience,” Anderson said. “It’s about enjoying life. Having a great cocktail, a great cup of coffee and amazing food.”
Dragoo said the trio’s business pitch meshed with the vision of Colorado Outdoors.
“In terms of destination, manufacturing, Shelter exactly fits the mold,” Dragoo said. “You’ll be able to see the brewery and distillery operations while you’re there, making it a place you won't want to miss.”
To learn more about Shelter Distilling, visit shelterdistilling.com.