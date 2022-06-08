Calling all dads: Hilltop's navigator offers help, support

John Schmitz went from carrying a combat pack to a pink diaper bag — and he wants you to know how he feels about it. “I’m proud,” said Schmitz, the fatherhood program navigator for Hilltop Family Resources. “I passionately came on board with this.”
Schmitz became a father a little later in life than many men do, after 20 years of military service. He and his family decided that, based on daycare costs, Schmitz would stay home as a domestic engineer, while his wife kept at her teaching job. Now, as fatherhood navigator for one of four such pilot programs in the state, he wants to let other dads know that help is here — from parenting classes and resources through Hilltop, right on down to networking.
Hilltop’s Fatherhood Program helps dads through programs designed to foster positive parenting, healthy marriages/relationship, economic wellbeing and peer leadership. The program goals are to increase fathers’ time with children; to teach them skills about age-appropriate interaction and play; increase their nurturing behaviors, knowledge of the child support system and child development, and to in general empower and support dads in being active in their children’s lives.
“For the first time, we’re letting dads know there is a network of dads that want to meet other dads,” Schmitz said.
That, he added, is important. Although there are plenty of ways men can connect with other men socially, dads need a similar connection with other fathers — and to break down old social constructs that cast child-rearing almost exclusively as “women’s work.”
Schmitz said he’s found a lot of attitude, such as men thinking themselves “too cool” for diaper duty, but also, the unwritten assumption that men simply don’t change diapers (so there might not be a changing table in a men’s public restroom), or don’t cook, shop, etc.
“(We need) to overcome the beliefs so many adults grew up witnessing,” he said.
Schmitz spearheads Hilltop’s Nurturing Fatherhood class, a 13-week, federally funded course available in person or online for free to fathers and male caregivers.
“We are coming together. I am a facilitator. We’re all going to learn from each other,” he said.
The program has been used in schools, Head Start programs, departments of health and human services, churches, prisons, halfway houses and many other organizations.
According to the national Nurturing Fathers program, research shows involved fathers help children grow emotionally and that men who invest in emotional connection with their children often improve their marital relationships, too.
Dads and caregivers can register by calling Schmitz at 970-252-7445, ext. 486, or by emailing johnsc@htop.org.
As a way of spreading the word about the Fatherhood program and navigator’s assistance, Schmitz and Hilltop are hosting Fatherhood Appreciation Day from noon — 3 p.m. June 18, at Riverbottom Park. Families can learn about fatherhood support programs through Hilltop, snag a free car seat inspection and enjoy raffles, prizes and snacks. Polar Express will be on hand with frozen goodies and is donating 10% of sales to the Hilltop Fathering Program.
“I’m excited that Montrose is really open,” Schmitz said.
Hilltop Family Resource Center in Montrose is located at 540 S. First St. The Hilltop Delta Connection is at 132 E. Fifth St., Delta.
