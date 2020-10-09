Campaign adviser: Trump message on virus is clear

Senior Trump campaign adviser John Pence said the president is sending the right message in telling citizens not to let the novel coronavirus dominate their lives. During a stop on the campaign’s Western Slope “MAGA Meet-up” in Montrose, Pence, the nephew of Vice President Mike Pence, also thanked local volunteers and urged the party faithful to get out the vote.
“I think the message is pretty clear,” the younger Pence said Thursday, before urging local Republicans to continue working for President Donald Trump’s reelection.
Trump was earlier this month diagnosed with COVID-19, following the Rose Garden announcement of his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
“The president is feeling much better, with the development of therapeutics, much of which have happened in the last four years, and even within the last several months,” Pence said.
“This virus, although it is a global pandemic that came from China, it is not something that the American people will allow to dominate our lives and the president is right to say that.”
Pence later assured locals that the president is feeling better and, before his illness, had logged thousands of nautical miles in meeting with the people.
After his diagnosis, Trump spent a few days at Walter Reed Hospital before being released. Several members of his administration and First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Rose Garden event.
Trump has drawn criticism from some corners for his response to the virus, which has killed more than 209,000 Americans in less than one year.
Pence on Thursday said the administration’s response to the virus was swift and that contact tracing is being done as recommended.
“This virus, although one life lost is one too many, the virus and the response of this administration to quickly act, shutting down travel to China in January, and being called by folks across the aisle xenophobic … the president has marshaled this all-of-America approach in this fight,” Pence said.
“The American people deserve credit as well, for the 45 days we had to shut down an economy that had reached historic lows for unemployment for women, and a 59-year low for Hispanic Americans; Black Americans, the lowest ever — an economy that by putting America first was working and was an economy that President Trump’s pro-growth police made a big difference.”
Since the pandemic’s effects hit, unemployment numbers shot up. In September, the unemployment rate declined to 7.9%, from 8.4% in August, Reuters reported. That report said of 22 million jobs lost since February, the economy has recovered about half.
Pence also said the White House medical team has advised on contact tracing and continues to do so. Trump was cleared by Walter Reed to return to the White House, said Pence, who arrived Thursday wearing a face mask. Those attending his campaign speech later were seated in chairs 6 feet apart, as recommended to reduce the risk of COVID-19.
“The No. 1 priority of this president and the vice president has always been to put the health and safety of the American people first,” Pence said.
He pointed to rebuilding the military “to ensure peace through strength” and also to Trump’s targeting of terrorists.
Pence noted the 2015 death in Syria of American Kayla Mueller, who was taken hostage and tortured by ISIS. Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden acted too late on military intelligence to save Mueller, Pence said. Her captor, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in a U.S.-led raid in 2019.
Although Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris have said they are not seeking to ban hydraulic fracturing as a method of energy extraction, Pence said that is not so, and that Democrats are indeed trying to ban fracking. For Colorado, that means 486,000 jobs, Pence said, and about $187 billion for the state’s economy.
“Radical ideas have real consequences to the American people. That’s why the president is right to stand up for American energy independence, to stand up for defending law enforcement in our country, for law and order,” said Pence, who later called Biden “weak” and inefficient, despite 47 years in government.
An Associated Press fact-check published Wednesday says Harris changed her position on fracking from what she said in a 2019 town hall on climate change, when she was still seeking the presidential nomination for herself. Once she became Biden’s running mate, “she is now tied to his platform,” the AP said. Biden “supports limited restrictions, eliminating only new oil and gas permits, fracking included, on public land,” the AP story said.
“Joe Biden will not end fracking,” Harris said during her debate with the vice president. “He has been very clear about that.”
In about 28 days, voters have the opportunity to reject the Democrats’ radical ideas by reelecting Trump, Pence said.
Although national polls show Trump trailing Biden by as many as 14 points, Pence said the only poll that truly matters is on Election Day. The grassroots efforts undertaken for Trump — including more than 139,000 door-knocking visits and 375,000 phone calls from Colorado field team volunteers — show enthusiasm for the incumbent president, he said. Nationally, the grassroots efforts have included more than two million door-knocks, Pence later said.
Traditional polling is more difficult in a pandemic, because of how it affects focus groups and tracking their methodology, he indicated. The campaign’s own polling shows a very different result, Pence said.
“At the end of the day, there is one poll that will matter, and that’s on Nov. 3. That’s why we’re all doing our part here … to make sure this president gets reelected,” he said.
“We know that freedom is up for a vote in 28 days. You can vote by mail here. Colorado has been doing it for years,” Pence said. “We’re just encouraging people that we continue to vote for freedom, vote for these pro-growth, pro-American policies, and America will be better for it.”
Trump has publicly expressed doubts about mail ballots, tweeting in July: “Mail-in ballots will lead to massive electoral fraud and a rigged 2020 election.”
When asked if the administration trusted mail voting, Pence on Thursday said: “We trust absentee voting, if it’s safe and secure and if it enshrines and continues to protect the long-cherished principle of one person, on vote. What we aren’t going to allow are these last-minute changes to unsolicited mail-in voting in states like Nevada, states like Pennsylvania, that are pushing for these last-minute changes. We see these changes as unconstitutional. That’s why we are challenging those in the courts and have been successful.”
Trump has come under fire over not releasing his tax returns. A recent New York Times story looked at about 20 years of confidential tax data for Trump and many of his companies; the investigatory piece, showed that for 11 of the 18 years the story looked at, Trump paid no U.S. income taxes, and that in 2016 and 2017, he paid $750.
The piece has been disputed by the president and prompted congressional Republicans to ask the IRS and Department of Justice to investigate the disclosure of the information used in the story.
Pence on Thursday said he believes it is at a presidential candidate’s discretion to release tax information.
“There’s no legal requirement. The president is under audit and says he will do so (release) when that audit is over,” Pence said, adding that as a businessman, Trump has paid millions in payroll taxes. He also noted Trump donates his salary as president each quarter.
“I think the American people see this is the people’s president and he’s someone who is going to continue to make the most of our tax dollars and the American people’s commitment to trust in him,” Pence said.
During 2019 testimony, the IRS commissioner told the House Appropriations Subcommittee that there is “no rule” specifically barring a person under audit from releasing a tax return. There is also no requirement that he or she do so.
Trump’s tax battles again made headlines Wednesday, when the New York Times reported the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office got the green light from a federal appeals panel to subpoena Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns. The decision sets up a possible second go-round over the records at the Supreme Court level, because the president is expected to appeal.
Although there has been national chatter as to whether Trump would accept a loss on Election Day, Pence said there is a commitment to one person, one vote and a free and fair election.
“We’re working to make sure that there is no need for a peaceful transfer of power, because the president will be duly reelected as the 45th president of the United States of America,” he said.
In later remarks that drew applause from the Montrose audience, and the occasional honk from a passing motorist, Pence urged people to fight for Trump through the ballot box.
“This election is about whether America remains America,” he said. “ … It’s all up for a vote in 26 days, whether we choose, with God’s help, to keep America great.”
