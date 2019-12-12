In excess of one million Coloradans are estimated to suffer from mental health issues or substance abuse and the state’s suicide numbers come in as among the highest nationwide.
Resource availability and affordability are factors the state’s Behavioral Health Task Force is probing — and, as an outgrowth of it, comes the SEE ME campaign, aimed at reducing people’s reluctance to seek help, as well as help others overcome their fear of talking to people they suspect are in crisis.
That fear can ultimately be fatal, said Kevin Barclay, the executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness Western Slope (NAMI).
“You end up building this wall,” said Barclay, an abuse survivor who shared his story first with the behavioral health task force and then again spoke at the state’s announcement of SEE ME in Denver Wednesday.
“I have always been concerned about people being able to share their story. … I’m not saying, everyone grab hands and sing ‘Kumbaya.’ It’s important, not only to be seen, but also to see others. People, when they’re hurting, they need to be heard. I feel that when they are heard, that’s when healing begins.”
Barclay said he especially wants to reach out to men, who have been taught they have to be “tough” and not talk about things that trouble them.
SEE ME promotes openness that advocates hope will increase mental health and substance abuse treatment and reduce suicide numbers. At seemecolorado.com, people can sign a pledge acknowledging they will help end stigma, seek support when they need it, and help others find the care they need.
People can also take a 14-day challenge to learn more about mental health, or sign up for a “challenge” designed to encouraging thinking about behavioral health in new ways. The challenge will be emailed to participants each day.
The Behavioral Health Task Force takes in-person testimony, but those who are not comfortable with speaking can share their experiences in writing through the “share your story” option on the SEE ME site.
“We wanted to give them another opportunity to share their story,” Deputy Director of Communications for the Colorado Department of Human Services Madlynn Ruble said.
“We want it to go both ways. Someone with a condition may feel ashamed or too shy to speak up. We also know allies (friends and family) might not know what to say.”
She said people who are aware of someone with a condition or substance abuse disorder may fear triggering rash behavior if they say anything.
“We know saying something makes people feel welcomed and acknowledged. But people don’t have that confidence,” Ruble said.
The SEE ME site offers guidance about how to start a conversation with someone who may be in need of help — or who could benefit from simple acknowledgement.
A problem cannot be solved if no one talks about it, Barclay said.
“It’s the secret in the corner nobody wants to address. It’s not mental health that’s the problem, it’s bad mental health,” he said. “Stigma has been a problem with mental health and addiction for a long time, because we were just built and raised not to say anything. … Tell your truth. You can still be strong and say you’re hurting.”
The Western Slope and other areas have a dearth of mental health services, compared with metro areas, and treatment costs are another barrier. The Behavioral Health Task Force is working through its subcommittees to tackle those kinds of barriers.
“We know that this task force was created because access is an issue,” Ruble said. “Hopefully (SEE ME) will trigger more discussion. The task force is working on addressing access. … The goal is to treat mental health as you would physical health. The goal is to work on what we’re doing and broaden that.”
NAMI Western Slope offers peer-to-peer programs with trained volunteers. Although these cannot in the end take the place of professional help people in crisis need, they can serve to reach people before their issue reaches that point. “This is upstream work,” Barclay said.
The Center for Mental Health this year opened an emergency stabilization unit in Montrose for heavily intoxicated people or those in mental health crisis.
“The Montrose crisis center opening was a wonderful thing to see,” Barclay said, acknowledging that a small center cannot address all needs, because that is a challenge for everyone.
But “the village” — community members — can do a lot of the upstream work, he said.
“If we as a village can reach out to one another, that would be powerful,” he said. “The SEE ME, I see as something that is very proactive and upstream, that we can help encourage people in a direction like that.”
Barclay said hundreds of nonprofit volunteers and professionals in Mesa County spend hours trying to “move the needle,” just like people in Montrose. Engaging those with issues can be an important step, he said.
“When we get them engaged with the community, that’s what makes the difference,” Barclay said, adding that in turn, it reduces the need for services and so, takes pressure off providers.
The state hopes the campaign will drive down suicide rates as stigma falls, Ruble said.
“That gives us a million reasons to support the Behavior Health Task Force, a million reasons to get involved in SEE ME, a million reasons to reach out to people who are hurting. It’s a million reasons to just step outside of your comfort zone and take some action,” she said.
“This campaign is about ending the stigma for the one million Coloradans living with a behavioral health condition or substance abuse disorder,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement issued after the press conference announcing SEE ME on Wednesday.
“This just one step toward reforming our behavioral health system, but a critical one. We want to ensure that Colorado is a state where anyone who needs services can get them without fear of judgment.”
Resources
• National hotline for help: 1-844-493-8255 or tex “TALK” to 38255
• NAMI Western Slope: namisws.org or 970-812-0010.
• SEE ME campaign: seemecolorado.com
• Center for Mental Health: Emergency hotline, 970-252-6220 or 911; appointment scheduling, 970-252-3200; walk-in crisis center, 300 N. Cascade Ave., also at 970-252-6220. The crisis center provides immediate access to emergency mental health and substance abuse services, such as detox. Website: centermh.org.
