The wrongful death suit filed after a Montrose teen drowned in the South Canal was dismissed from federal court and remanded to Montrose District Court.
United States District Judge Nina Y. Wang in a Feb. 14 order dismissed the government (U.S. Department of the Interior) from the complaint the family of the late Connor Imus had filed, and sent the claims arising from state law back to the local court. She concluded a lack of subject matter jurisdiction and also said the discretionary function exception to the Federal Tort Claims Act would apply.
Wang returned to the local courts four negligence resulting in death claims against Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association; these claims arise from state law.
The association (UVWUA) and the Imus family were scheduled to call into the Montrose District Court March 23 to schedule a status conference.
Connor, 17, failed to return home from a walk with his dog on May 5, 2019, and did not report to his work that afternoon. His parents located his his keys and phone near the South Canal, which the UVWUA operates on Bureau of Reclamation-owned land as part of the Uncompahgre Project. The arrangement is governed by a 1948 contract, and the 1984 amendment to that contract.
Soon after the boy’s keys were found, several emergency agencies began searching for Connor, as did Delta-Montrose Electric Association, which harnesses hydropower from the South Canal, and UVWUA, which shut off the water.
Searchers first located the body of Connor’s dog, Bella. The youth’s body was found after that. Authorities surmised that Bella either jumped or fell into the canal and that Connor went in after her.
Then-coroner Dr. Thomas Canfield called for more safety features at that section of the South Canal, the concrete lining of which he said was too steep and slick for someone to climb up after falling in. It was, he said in 2019, a “death trap” and he suggested placing ladders near where the water slows before it enters the power infrastructure.
Connor’s parents, Matthew and Emily Imus, filed suit against the water users association in 2021, alleging negligence and premises liability resulting in wrongful death. In response, the UVWUA said the U.S. Department of the Interior (parent agency of the Bureau of Reclamation) is the landowner where the South Canal sits, and that the teen was a “trespasser” as defined by law.
Last year, the complaint was transferred to U.S. District Court, where the government moved to be dismissed from the litigation. The local action, stayed “unless or until” remand, was formally reopened March 3.
The Imus family fought the government’s motion to be dismissed from the claims, contending the Interior Department had been on notice as to the dangers of the South Canal after local radio personality Rick Steele drowned in it in 2010. The government should have installed warning signs, a gate, barrier or otherwise clearly communicated the canal was off-limits, yet a warning sign only went up after Connor’s death, they argued. As the landowner, the Department of the Interior/BuRec was liable for their son’s death, their filings said.
The government, however, said that under the 1948 contract, the UVWUA is responsible for daily canal operations; this contract also renders the government immune because it is not liable for acts by independent contractors.
The plaintiffs’ attorney Keith Killian in turn argued against the government’s asserted immunity, in part saying the Department’s duties to those who enter its lands are non-delegable.
Wang in her February ruling was not persuaded. Far from being the “red herring” the plaintiffs’ filing had deemed the question of independent contractors, the evidence Wang saw made clear that’s what UVWUA is.
Independent contractors are not considered government employees and the government cannot be held liable for their negligence under the Federal Tort Claims Act unless a valid exception is found.
Wang, in her lengthy ruling, found no such exception and also noted the UVWUA’s 1948 contract holds harmless the government for damage that may “in any manner grow out of the care, operation and maintenance” of the project. Further, the 1984 amendment specifically refers to UVWUA as the contractor.
The plaintiffs had argued that, because the United States exerts some control over the canal property, it is not protected by the Federal Tort Claim Act’s liability exceptions for the conduct of independent contractors. Because the government retains some control over the property, it should therefore be held liable for the failure to warn about the dangers with respect to the canal.
“This argument fails for one obvious reason: Plaintiffs expressly concede that the BOR (Bureau of Reclamation) ‘primarily relies upon (UVWUA) to determine whether to install warning signs other related measures, and does not generally make determinations as to whether to install such mitigation measures.’ In other words, plaintiffs do not dispute that the United States has delegated its duty of care to the UVWUA with respect to the placement of warning signs,” Wang wrote.
She also said dismissing the federal defendants was appropriate because of the discretionary function exception to the Federal Tort Claims Act. Claims that fall within this exception are barred and whether the exception applies depends on the nature of agency conduct.
Here, the submitted evidence showed Wang the Bureau of Reclamation properly left it to UVWUA to dispense warnings.