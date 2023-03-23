The South Canal

The South Canal, as it appeared on May 6, 2019, when Montrose High School student Connor Imus’ body was found. 

 (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

The wrongful death suit filed after a Montrose teen drowned in the South Canal was dismissed from federal court and remanded to Montrose District Court.

United States District Judge Nina Y. Wang in a Feb. 14 order dismissed the government (U.S. Department of the Interior) from the complaint the family of the late Connor Imus had filed, and sent the claims arising from state law back to the local court. She concluded a lack of subject matter jurisdiction and also said the discretionary function exception to the Federal Tort Claims Act would apply.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

