Dave and Martha Countryman were enjoying a nice vacation on Dec. 4 when they got an alarming phone call. Hartman Brothers Medical called and wanted to pick up Dave’s oxygen system. When the Countrymans asked why, they were offered condolences and informed that Dave had passed away, according to Medicare. The only problem was Dave hadn’t died.
This was the start of a tedious process to find out what happened, who declared Dave dead and why.
When they returned home, the Countrymans had a letter from the Social Security office, dated Dec. 4, stating they needed to appear in person to verify their address by Dec. 20. They proceeded to the local Social Security office on Dec. 9.
There, they say, they were informed by the staff that they had marked Dave deceased because they needed him to come into their office to verify his address. Dave and his wife say the Social Security worker treated it as if it was no big deal and told them they would correct it. At this point Dave thought it was entertaining and laughed it off, taking them at their word that it would be promptly fixed. As Dave said, “My demise is highly exaggerated.”
The Countrymans were in the local Social Security office on Nov. 18 to receive new social security cards, prior to their vacation. The date of Dave’s death was declared as Nov. 8 by the local Social Security office, but it still issued him a new card on Nov. 18.
The Countrymans say that the social security office has said they have fixed the problem, but Medicare states they are unable to reverse the problem, so the Countrymans are having payments for Medicare and their insurance taken out of their Social Security checks, but they have no coverage. Dave has a special Medicare plan that no longer exists, so if his Medicare is cancelled he will not be able to obtain that plan again.
Dave has suffered some serious health concerns prior to this. He has had five heart attacks, four stents, one double bypass, one hip replacement that resulted in a MRSA infection, which led to a second hip replacement, and he has multiple myeloma, a cancer where his white blood cells attack his bones, causing brittle bones. In 2014 Dave had to endure a 90-day stem cell transplant in Denver, to aid his multiple myeloma symptoms.
Due to the hip replacement issues, Dave had to discontinue his medications that keep his cancer in check. He is due to restart this medication in February, along with receiving several scans that are needed prior to restarting the medication. The cancer medication alone costs $10,500 for a 14-day supply, without insurance, Dave said, which the Countrymans don’t have.
To file a complaint against the Social Security office, they were told to go through the attorney general and through their representatives.
Martha sent off a detailed letter on Jan. 10 to U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton.
On Jan. 14 she received a phone call from an aide in the Tipton office who thought that U. S. Sen. Cory Gardner could better take care of this matter and that it was referred to him. As of press time, nothing further had been heard from either office, the Countrymans said.
The Countrymans are praying that something changes before Dave needs to start taking his cancer medication again in February. They said the doctor’s office has called to say they can’t do the preauthorization because Medicare says he is deceased.
The amount of time Martha has spent on the phone, running from office to office, copying letters and sending them to people has started to take a toll.
“I can’t imagine what would happen to us if we were a little less healthy, a little less able to fight the system to get back the benefits we should never have lost,” she said.
As of press time, the local Social Security office had not returned numerous phone calls. On Monday Martha told the Montrose Daily Press that Medicare contacted them and it appears they are reinstating his insurance, but it is not done yet.
