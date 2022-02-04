The City of Montrose has six candidates seeking election to four city council seats, with two contenders challenging incumbent seats.
The list of candidates for the upcoming April 5 general municipal election was finalized this week, according to City Clerk Lisa DelPiccolo in a city news release.
All six candidates met requirements to appear on the ballot in April, which included gathering at least 25 petitioned signatures around the community by Jan. 24. Mayor Pro Tem Dave Frank is the only council member not required to run for office this year since his four-year term ends in 2024.
The candidates
Douglas W. Glaspell and Paul Arbogast will be running for the District I seat. Glaspell began his term in April 2018 and is the city’s current mayor. Arbogast previously ran for the city council at-large seat against incumbent Barbara Bynum.
Glaspell collected 35 signatures between Jan. 4-8, including those of the four current city council members: Barbara Bynum (at-large), Anthony Russo (District II), J. David Reed (District III) and Frank (District IV).
Arbogast gathered 35 signatures between Jan. 4-21.
“While he has no public office experience, as a writer for the Montrose Mirror he has been following local government closely, and feels it is time for more transparency and accountability to all the citizens of the City of Montrose,” the city’s election page says.
Anthony Russo and Edward “Ed” Ulibarri will run to represent District II. Ulibarri also ran previously in 2020 for the at-large seat against Bynum and is seeking election once again after collecting 44 community signatures between Jan. 11-24.
According to the city election page, Ulibarri currently serves as president of MADA and as a member of the 7th Judicial District Commission.
Incumbent Russo assumed the District II seat on June 1 after former council member Dave Bowman stepped down in May 2021. Bowman was three years into his term, and now, Russo is running to keep the seat.
Russo collected 29 signatures from the community, including those of the four current council members.
District III representative Reed will run unopposed in April. Reed filled the seat vacated by former council member Roy Anderson in May 2020, shortly before Bowman stepped down. The newest District III representative wasn’t new to the council, having served on city council from 2000-2004 that included a stint as mayor during his term.
Between Jan. 4-9, Reed collected 33 signatures, three of which belonged to current council members. Bynum’s signature was not included. Planning Commissioner Phoebe Benziger collected 15 signatures, including her own, on Reed’s behalf from Jan. 6-9.
DelPiccolo noted that Benziger circulating the petition on Reed’s behalf is acceptable and that the commissioner completed an affidavit of circulator as required, complete with a notary certificate.
Reed gathered the remaining 18 signatures on his own behalf from Jan. 4-8.
Bynum will be running unopposed in April to retain her at-large seat. The term is held two years instead of four years like the other city council seats. She circulated a petition between Jan. 4-11 that garnered 31 signatures, including those of Glaspell and Frank.
Candidates attended a candidate information session with the city council on Tuesday at the Montrose Visitor Center. The six candidates from each district had their names randomly drawn by the city’s clerk to determine the order of placement on the April ballot.
Ballots will be mailed to registered voters in the City of Montrose during the week of March 14. Overseas and military ballots will be mailed out by Feb. 18.
The 2022 candidates for city council will appear on the ballot in the following order:
District II
Anthony Russo
Ed Ulibarri
District III
J. David Reed
At-Large
Barbara Bynum
More information about the election, including candidate biographies, is available at CityOfMontrose.org/Election.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.