At a candlelit vigil on Monday, dozens gathered to honor the 13 American service members killed in an explosion last week outside of the Kabul airport.
Veterans, families of deployed service members and other community members congregated at dusk at Demoret Park. The crowd often broke out into patriotic tunes, which drowned out traffic passing by Montrose’s busiest intersections.
As of Aug. 30, the US had officially completed the withdrawal from Afghanistan, just before the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Art “Groady” Edwards, assistant state captain for Colorado’s Patriot Guard Riders, assembled all the Patriot Riders and Legion Riders he could reach in time for the support rally. The Riders escort fallen service members to their final resting places.
“You’ve got 13 that went down that never should have went down,” Edwards said. “It’s an honor to do it. … We do have civilians that stand with us. It’s to show respect."
Gary and Charline Fresch came out to the event to pay their respects. The Fresches have a long line of service members in their family, from Charline’s father to their grandchildren.
"I just think it's a horrible tragedy that didn't have to happen if we had proper leadership in our government and our military," Gary Fresch said.
Jacob Maynard, whose brother U.S. Marine Cpl. Chad Maynard was killed in action in Iraq in in 2005, came to pay his respects. He recalled how Chad, who died in a roadside bombing at age 19 — with a baby on the way back at home — had attended similar rallies before enlisting.
“There’s definitely a lot of ironies, in the sense that back in 2003, one of the most vocal voices here was Chad, doing the same thing, kind of supporting everybody. It’s a weird juxtaposition, changing places to be here, doing this, and the misfortune of having to know what people are kind of going through,” said Jacob, who also served in the Marines.
“Especially, as I understand, the woman who is from here and her son having been killed.”
Rylee McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming, was one of the Marines who died in Kabul on Aug. 26 and was the son of a Montrose woman.
Jacob Maynard recalled going to Dover in 2005 to meet his brother’s casket and accompany it to Denver. “I can only imagine the amount of grief going through everybody else’s mind,” he said.
Cheryl Mastens is the president of Western Slope Blue Star Mothers, an organization of current and former military mothers based in Grand Junction. Mastens’ son has been deployed in the Navy for the past seven years.
“[I feel] heartbroken that a mom is going through this — that 13 moms are going through this right now,” Mastens said. “There's no words.”
