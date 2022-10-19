Capital improvement projects — in the works for years, and heavy on grant funding — are poised to consume more of Montrose County’s ending fund balance for 2023 than in 2022.
However, the county will still be left with an ending fund balance of $61.9 million, based on the current 2023 proposed budget.
Montrose County’s beginning fund balance for 2023 exceeds $82.6 million and revenue is projected at almost $91.5 million, totaling more than $174.1 million. Once total projected expenditures of $112.19 million are deducted, that will leave $61.9 million as an ending fund balance.
The total proposed budget reflects $108.3 million in revenue sources, including transfer between internal funds. Expenditures are projected at about $129 million and the beginning fund balance of $82.6 million will be used to cover the difference of about $21 million.
“Aggressive” capital improvement projects totaling about $50.4 million — including the ongoing terminal expansion for Montrose Regional Airport; renovation, restoration and repurposing of the historic Montrose County courthouse, plus an updated sheriff’s substation for the West End and long-planned improvements to the booking and kitchen areas at the jail — are the biggest factors driving expenditures.
Two more macro drivers, the labor market and inflation, also factor in significantly, although not as much as the capital improvements, Montrose County Manager Jon Waschbusch said during an Oct. 12 presentation.
He said the county runs a five-year budget model to help future-proof decisions.
“It keeps us in great shape. I am pleased to report that all of our fund models maintain a minimum targeted reserve through the five-year planning. We were very diligent in making sure that those are conservative targets for minimum reserves,” he said.
“We keep a lot more on hand than we are required to and are better prepared for rainy day situations as a result.”
The capital improvements on the books for 2023 are the main reason why the county is expected to finish out next year with an ending balance for all funds that is about $20.7 million less than what’s showing for 2022.
The courthouse project is about $14.7 million and is supported by “a tremendous amount” of federal revenue, including a healthy $7.7 million in congressional earmarks. The project has been in the works for years and will rehab the roughly century old structure.
The Montrose Regional Airport terminal expansion is already taking place. The coming year’s budget includes another $13.7 million in expenditures, which is already financed, Waschbusch said. The total capital improvements for the airport next year total nearly $20 million — $13.7 million for the terminal expansion, $3.8 million for passenger loading bridges, $2.5 million for the south parking lot construction, and miscellany, such as the design and engineering for a traffic signal onto Townsend Avenue.
“While this project shows on the bottom line for the county budget, it is totally contained within the airport operations fund and that includes carrying the debt service which was issued in 2022,” Waschbusch said.
The county is now spending the money it had brought in through federal grants for the project, which is reflected in the 2023 budget. Additionally, it had been saving other money for the capital improvements coming out of the budget this year.
The county jail remodel will provide about 10 holding cells in the booking area, to allow higher-risk and other inmates to be better monitored. The kitchen hasn’t had an upgrade since 1997.
Roughly $3.34 million has been budgeted from the public safety sales tax fund for the first half of the jail renovation, which overall is estimated at $6.7 million.
The combined main capital projects accounts for $38 million of the $50.4 million; these expenditures are “prominent” throughout the budget, Waschbusch said.
Other capital expenditures in the mix include $8.6 million for road and bridge improvement projects, according to county finance.
The public safety sales tax fund is the only one showing a potential shortfall in the county’s five-year modeling, Waschbusch earlier said — that is because capital improvements were added to the fund.
“This is by no means a financial emergency. Rather, I think it’s a great demonstration of why our fund modeling keeps us in good condition,” he said, adding that the fund looks great for 2023.
If the county were to fund additional capital projects out of the public safety sales tax fund (for entities eligible to receive those funds) in 2024 or 2025, for example, that would cause a shortfall in the fund based on its current projection, Assistant Finance Director Lanny Paulson later explained.
Accordingly, such projects are not in the 2023 budget. The county could review these kinds of projects next year to see where the fund sits, but right now, they do not fit into the long term, five-year model. When they do, they could be programmed back in.
Montrose County is faring somewhat better in the labor department than national indications, with better than average retention.
Personnel costs in the 2023 budget total $31.7 million, representing a 4.4% increase. The budget includes a net decrease of 5.35 full-time equivalent employees, primarily from the Public Works department, as road and bridge shifts to contract labor for tasks formerly performed in-house. The road and bridge revenue that comes from a sales and use tax is tied to economic activity — the downs as well as the ups.
As Paulson explained it, the county, in considering the cyclical nature of the economy, has found it is easier to increase contracts when needed than to hire additional full-time staff, only to have to let them go when a downturn hits.
The personnel costs in the budget also include as a 2.9% bump in the benefit allowance for health insurance.
The “final, overarching” macro driver is inflation, Waschbusch said. “This impacts us as it would anyone else.”
Nationally, the third-quarter Consumer Price Index is up 8.3% over the prior year. Montrose County has proposed a non-personnel operating budget of $30.1 million, with a 9.4% increase, primarily due to a 7.2% inflation adjustment to county department targets, airport debt service, utility increases (mostly due to the increased square footage at the airport) and other recommendations.
Operating expenditures — the sum of personnel and non-personnel costs — of about $61.8 million are almost 7% more than the revised budget for 2022 (about $60 million).
The 2023 budget includes $1.3 million more in labor costs and a $2.6 million increase in non-personnel operating costs.
The county is devoting this week and next to internal budget review meetings; any changes from these reviews are to be incorporated in the budget by Nov. 11, and labor budget and revenue projections are to be finalized Nov. 25.
Final review is Nov. 28 — Dec. 6; final certification property values (for setting the mill levy and other purposes) is Dec. 7.
A public hearing is tentatively set for Dec. 7, for the adoption of the budget and mill levy certification.
Waschbusch stressed that, despite the capital improvement expenditures, Montrose County is in a strong position with its projected 2023 ending fund balance.
“I just wanted the public to be aware that we’ve been preparing,” he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.