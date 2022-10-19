Capital improvement projects — in the works for years, and heavy on grant funding — are poised to consume more of Montrose County’s ending fund balance for 2023 than in 2022.

However, the county will still be left with an ending fund balance of $61.9 million, based on the current 2023 proposed budget.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?