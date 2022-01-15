Despite arguing that he was not the man caught on film assaulting police during the Capitol riots of 2021, Telluride resident Avery MacCracken has been indicted and was ordered held without bail.
MacCracken remains held in Mesa County; for now he will not be transferred to the District of Columbia for proceedings due to “his health and in the interest of justice,” according to federal court documents.
MacCracken was arrested last December on a complaint charging him with assaulting police officers, civil disorder, being in a restricted building and related offenses. That complaint was based on the findings of an FBI agent.
On Jan. 12, a federal grand jury handed down an indictment charging MacCracken with seven federal crimes: civil disorder; inflicting bodily injury on certain officers; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
He pleaded not guilty on Jan. 13. MacCracken faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
The formal indictment was delayed after federal prosecutors sought and obtained a short extension because of winter storms that precluded the grand jury in the District of Colorado from meeting, as well as because of COVID and the holidays.
According to the December complaint, MacCracken was part of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol unrest that has seen more than 700 other Americans charged, including Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, who was this week charged with seditious conspiracy.
As the D.C. Metropolitan Police attempted to keep order at the Capitol — where barricades had already been erected — people swarmed the scene to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College because they believed the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.
Multiple courts and recounts in some states have determined there was not significant voter fraud, or any credible information sufficient to overturn the results that put Joe Biden in office.
As people stormed into the Capitol, both chambers of Congress were evacuated and the certification work was delayed several hours, until the night of Jan. 6, 2021.
Because of video and cell phone footage shot during the riot, the FBI has been able to identify scores of suspects. Among the footage was recordings of a “white male who was observed in physical altercations with uniformed police officers,” the complaint against MacCracken states.
This man is alleged to be MacCracken, although according to federal court documents, he disputes this.
According to the FBI agent who wrote the complaint, the man in question pushed and shoved an officer identified as JG, struck him with a closed fist in the cheek and inflicted a cut beneath the officer’s eye. The officer’s body camera recorded the same man coming up to the police line and raising a clinched fist in “a fighting manner” before pushing at JG and striking him.
The same man also was recorded shoving, pushing and grabbing at an officer identified as HF.
After the FBI publicized the footage, a Telluride-area resident contacted San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters and identified MacCracken as possibly being the individual. The tipster also looked at the Sedition Hunters website, which had the same footage as the FBI of the older white male, who was identified on the site as “Covered Dragon.”
Per court documents, when Masters viewed the images, he recognized MacCracken, with whom he has had several law enforcement encounters. The sheriff also recognized MacCracken by his clothing — said to be the same clothing the suspect on the footage was wearing.
Telluride Marshal John Comte also told the FBI he recognized MacCracken from the images.
The FBI investigated further and discovered MacCracken had flown from Montrose to D.C. on Jan. 3, 2020, then back on Jan. 9, 2020.
A U.S. District Court minute order of Dec. 17, 2020 stated that MacCracken contests being the person depicted in the footage. At the time, he asked to be released during the course of legal proceedings.
The court found, however, that the U.S. Attorney’s Office had met its burden in demonstrating that MacCracken and the man on the footage were the same person, as well as established probable cause to support the charges in the complaint.
U.S. Magistrate Gordon Gallagher also declined to order MacCracken’s release pending trial. He considered the nine other Capitol breach cases that have been addressed for detention in the District of Colorado, as well as public safety.
MacCracken, the judge said, is a flight risk.
“I find by clear and convincing evidence that (MacCracken) is a danger to the community and I conclude that there is no condition or combination of conditions for release that will assure the safety of any other persons in the community,” Gallagher said in his order.
MacCracken’s next court date is pending.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.