Randilyn Madison, Miss Rodeo Colorado Lady-in-waiting and a Montrose local, at the Turquoise Crown Car Show in downtown Montrose on Oct. 22.
The show was a fundraiser for her as the lady-in-waiting. Asked about the idea behind the show, Randilyn said: "I was excited to have a fundraiser in Montrose, and I have amazing family and friends that helped me, and I thought it'd be fun to bring it to Main Street Montrose!"
Madison also commented on how many people from the community showed up and supported the fundraiser: "I think I live in the best community, by all means. I'm super excited that everybody was here, and I just can't thank them enough, I'm excited and hope to host one next year!"
(Gunnison Clamp/Special to the MDP)
The Turquoise Crown Car Show in downtown Montrose.
