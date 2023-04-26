The season of awards and ceremonies is still in full swing for hardworking high school students.
Montrose High School hosted Olathe High School and MHS students for an evening of celebrations for those who excelled in their career and technical programs.
Two award ceremonies were held in MHS’ cafeteria Monday evening, April 24. The first honored students from both high schools who received industry certifications after passing their respective exams. Around 60 students were honored at this ceremony, and many of them had earned more than one certificate.
These professional certifications are for Microsoft, Adobe, and Autodesk as well as other industry credentials.
Some students earned certificates in three Microsoft Office programs, making them Microsoft Associates. Others are now Adobe Visual Design Professionals after becoming certified in two or more Adobe programs.
Senior Jeovanny Roman Valdez passed six entry-level National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) exams. Valdez said he is glad he received these certificates, stating it puts him at an advantage.
Rebecca Schwerdtfeger, who teaches digital media and communications at MHS, also spoke of how these certificates put students ahead: “What’s so very cool about that last moment (in the ceremony) was that those are all professional certifications, and I don’t think we can say that enough.”
Unlike AP tests or other school exams, said Schwerdtfeger, these certificates allow students to enter the workforce and get paid higher than their peers who have not earned these certifications.
Kathlyne Gaber, Workbase Learning Coordinator for MHS, said that so far the Career and Technology program has awarded 112 certificates this year.
But the students aren’t stopping there. “Our nursing students and welding students still have to take their exams at the end of the year,” said Gaber. “So this count will be even higher by the time the school year ends.”
These certificates are part of the Certified for Success program at MHS. Two years ago this program won Montrose Education Foundation’s Impact Award worth $10,000.
Gaber explained that this grant paid for students to take the exams for these certifications the first year of the program. The state reimburses the school money for each student who passed an exam in an area of the state’s approval through Career Development Incentive Program funding.
This allows the school to continue this program year after year.
“We are so proud of them, and we appreciate the opportunity to share in this excitement with them,” said Gaber.
The second ceremony on Monday inducted seniors into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) and allowed career and technical teachers to honor certain students with Career and Technical Excellence Awards.
NTHS is a non-profit that assists students in career and technical education. Members of NTHS are able to access exclusive scholarship opportunities and these students are given a stole to wear at graduation.
According to MCSD Postsecondary Coordinator John Steele, to get inducted into NTHS, a senior must have to be active in their Career Technical Education (CTE) student organization, have a 3.0 GPA or higher and be recommended by their CTE teacher.
Twenty-one seniors from OHS and MHS were inducted in this week’s ceremony for their commitment to programs in the automotive, business, Project Lead the Way engineering and agriculture industries.
The ceremony then opened up beyond the graduating class, with freshman to seniors being qualified to receive an Excellence Award.
Between the two high schools, 35 students received Excellence Awards.
Schwerdtfeger honored MHS senior Andrew Jutten for his accomplishments in the school’s multimedia program: “Through constant application of his talents and development of his skills outside of the classroom completely intrinsically motivated.”
“It’s really cool to be validated by our teachers,” expressed Jutten.
Jutten’s accomplishments are receiving multiple scholarships — including the competitive Daniels Fund Scholarship — along with his certifications in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe Premiere Pro.
Jutten’s designs also won the student-led competition for creating one of the school’s new logos after MHS’ mascot became the Red Hawks.
“That was really exciting,” said Jutten on creating the school’s logo, stating that he also received $500 for winning.
Jutten has also lettered every year of high school, and he plans to attend Oregon State University for music production and graphic design.
Two MHS educators also became honorary members of NTHS. Engineering teacher Brian Simpson and business teacher Jayna Simpson are retiring after this school year. Brian taught at MHS for 32 years and Jayna taught at the high school for 24.
The married couple’s twin sons, Aaron and Micah Simpson, spoke on behalf of their parents' achievements.
“My parents have taught me many things over the years,” said Micah. “What has always stood out to me about both of them is their integrity and character.”
His brother Aaron shared these sentiments: “I got to see firsthand the immense amount of care and effort they put in each and every student.”
Bill Bell, Ashley Piatek and Bryant Hunter were also inducted as honorary members for their role in Black Canyon Rotary’s support of the school district’s career and technical programs.
The full list of NTHS inductees, Excellence Awards recipients and students who received industry certifications can be found online at https://www.montrosepress.com/.